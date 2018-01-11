TBS Sets Monday Animation Block!

TBS has set a Monday night animation block with the season premiere of American Dad on Monday, February 12th and the series premiere of Final Space on Monday, February 26th.

TBS has also renewed American Dad for two more seasons.

Network Orders 2 More Seasons of Top-Rated Animated Cable Comedy American Dad! New Episodes of American Dad! premiere on Monday, February 12th at 10pm PT/ ET on TBS

Final Space will debut on Monday, February 26th at 10:30pm PT / ET on TBS

TBS gets animated on Monday nights starting with American Dad! returning to TBS on February 12th at 10pm ET/ PT with 22 new episodes. In addition, the network has ordered two more seasons of the top-rated animated hit American Dad!. The series premiered on the FOX broadcasting network in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014. Since then, it has been a key performer for the network, ranked as one of 2017’s top 10 cable comedies.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Va. The irreverent, satirical, award-winning animated comedy is created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with creators MacFarlane and Weitzman.

Then, on Monday, February 26th, TBS will debut the new animated intergalactic space saga Final Space on at 10:30pm PT/ ET immediately following American Dad! for an hour-long animation block.

Final Space is an epic animated sci-fi comedy about a spaceman named Gary who is working off a prison sentence and makes a mysterious new alien friend Mooncake who he immediately bonds with. But what Gary doesn’t know is that his adorable new sidekick is actually wanted by the sinister Lord Commander who will stop at nothing to use Mooncake’s untapped powers for evil.

Final Space is created by “Tennessee wonder child” Olan Rogers, who is an independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur with close to a million YouTube subscribers. Rogers and David Sacks are writers and executive producers for the TBS original, which is produced by Conaco, New Form and in association with Turner’s Studio T. Rogers stars in the animated series alongside Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yeun and Coty Galloway.

“Final Space has been an actual dream come true for me. I wanted to create an epic sci-fi comedic serialized animated adventure with a plethora of heart ever since I was a kid,” said Creator and Executive Producer, Olan Rogers. “Final Space has comedy, genuine emotion and truly heartbreaking moments. It’s been amazing to have such a great team behind this project, really working to push the limits of what an animated show can be.”

“Animation has played a huge role in making us the #1 comedy network,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of programming for TBS. “We will keep the momentum going with the two season pick up of American Dad! and finally introducing the world to the brilliantly constructed misadventures of Gary in Final Space.”

