TBS Orders Two More Seasons of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Television’s fastest growing late night show and ad supported television’s #1 late night show among young adults has been renewed for two new seasons by TBS. The Emmy Award-winning Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will return Wednesday, February 7 in its usual timeslot at 10:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

Premiering in 2016 as the only female-hosted late-night program, Full Frontal has led the cultural conversation since its self-assured debut and heads into 2018 focused on the midterm elections. It averages four million total viewers per episode across TBS’ linear, VOD and digital platforms, and boasts more than 250 million YouTube views.

Currently, the show’s correspondents are traveling around the world on the Full Frontal Apology Race, a two-week romp around the globe to try and make amends for any deeply embarrassing thing our President has said. Fans can suggest people, places, and things to apologize to with #ApologyRace and @FullFrontalSamB on Twitter. On January 24 on TBS, the show will announce which of the Full Frontal correspondents succeeded in being the most repentant.

“We were fortunate to start our show in an election year, and I’m so grateful TBS has picked us up for two more seasons which will see us through the 2018 midterms and bring us into the 2020 election season,” said Samantha Bee. “It’s promising to be a real $h!tshow and I am counting on our viewers to coax me out of my panic bunker and get us through it.”

“No one does political comedy like Full Frontal; a two-season pickup is an obvious decision,” said Thom Hinkle, executive vice president of original programming. “Sam and her team have been relentlessly incisive in their satire, and the awards recognition and their growing viewership reflect that. Along with new episodes, expect more specials and a lot more blazers.”

In its first two seasons, Full Frontal has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special honoring a free press, as well as seven additional Emmy nominations, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, a WGA nomination, two PGA nominations and four DGA nominations. The show has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee shines a spotlight on stories inside the beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. Full Frontal also travels around the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. The series is executive-produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

