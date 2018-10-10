TBS Orders Misery Index Comedy Game Show to Series!

TBS has order comedy game show Misery Index – from The Tenderloins, the creators of Impractical Jokes – directly to series.

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 10, 2018 —Turner’s TBS has ordered the comedy game show Misery Index, a new unscripted series inspired by the outrageously entertaining card game Sh*t Happens. Critically acclaimed and in demand comedy troupe The Tenderloins — Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — creators and stars of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, cable’s #1 original comedy series, have joined the series to help infuse comic relief.

The game will feature two teams — each consisting of one contestant and two Tenderloins. Teams will compete against each other by attempting to determine the ranking of hilarious and miserable real-life events — from getting fired to accidentally sexting your grandfather — on a scale of 1-100.

Misery Index is developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman (Monk), along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Breckman, the Newmarks, Adam Bold of Grandma’s House Entertainment, Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Rob Anderson, who will serve as showrunner.

“Andy Breckman and the Newmarks have hilariously gamified embarrassment, humiliation and total misery” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “Adding The Tenderloins brings unpredictable fun to this game.”

The network is adding 10 episodes of the half-hour comedy to its successful lineup of unscripted programs including Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic, the top two new unscripted cable comedies of 2017.

Impractical Jokers is the #1 original cable comedy series in prime among both Adults 18-49 and 18-34. The series consistently ranks as a top 10 cable comedy reaching over 96 million viewers in its most current season alone. The show is presently in its seventh season on truTV, a sister network of TBS within the Turner portfolio. In addition to an already-announced eighth season on truTV, the franchise recently wrapped production on its first-ever movie, which is produced by Funny Or Die and targeting a 2019 release. They are currently on their “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour – Starring The Tenderloins” throughout 2019.

About Grandma’s House Entertainment

Grandma’s House Entertainment, founded in 2013 by the Newmark brothers and Adam Bold, writes, develops and produces scripted comedy as well as unscripted formats. The company’s credits include Let’s Get Physical for Pop, Gigi’s Bucket List for IFC, Coupled for FOX, and Catching Kelce for E!.

