TBS Orders Animated Series from Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks!

TBS has greenlit an animated series from Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks.

Tentatively called The cops, the series follows two Los Angeles patrolmen who are ‘trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both.’

Brooks and C.K. will voice the two cops. Further details follow the break.

TBS Greenlights Animated Series The Cops (working title) Starring Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks

Turner’s TBS has greenlit ten episodes of the animated series The Cops (working title), starring and co-created by Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks. The two also serve as executive producers on the series with Greg Daniels, Dino Stamatopoulos, Dave Becky and Howard Klein. The Cops is produced by FX Productions, Louis C.K.’s Pig Newton and Turner’s Studio T, and is slated to premiere in 2018.

The Cops follows Al (Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

As the latest series in TBS’s growing animation pipeline, The Cops joins TBS’s iconic hit American Dad!, from Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, which is currently in its 12th season on Monday nights. TBS’s surge in animation also includes the upcoming series Tarantula, a dark comedy from Carson Mell about the residents of a seedy hotel, and Final Space, an interstellar comedy created by independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur Olan Rogers.

Animation is a key component of TBS’s extensive brand evolution, which began last year with an unprecedented string of new comedy hits, including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked, People of Earth, Search Party and the buzz-generating late-night powerhouse Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Those shows will be joined in August by Greg Garcia’s comedic anthology series The Guest Book.

