Taut Trailer: I Am A Hero!

I Am A Hero follows Hero, a mentally unhinged manga artist, as he witnesses the rise of the zombie apocalypse.

Despite being the least equipped to deal, he is certain of two things: he’s destined to be the city’s hero, and he possesses something quite rare in Japan—an actual firearm!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (May 11, 2017)—Dark Horse is proud to announce I Am a Hero Volumes 1-4, the first collaboration with Japanese publisher Shogakukan!

PRAISE FOR I AM A HERO:

“I Am a Hero is probably the greatest zombie manga ever. It has the slow buildup of a psychological horror manga, but when the zombies hit, they hit hard, and the manga accelerates into volumes-long fight-or-flight sequences that seem like they’ll never stop.”—Jason Thompson (Manga: The Complete Guide)

“I often need some cool down time after reading [I Am a Hero] because I can tell the manga is actually having a visceral effect on my real-world perceptions . . . It is an amazing story that puts it firmly in my must read list of manga.”—Toshi Nakamura (Kotaku.com)

“Mixing mental health issues with the human will to live in the face of unimaginable terror, the work goes hard on the reality of the end of days and what it really takes to be a hero.”—Fangoria

