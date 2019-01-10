Tasty Clips from Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre Vol. 1!

Studio Ponoc, the animation studio founded by two-time Oscar®-nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, When Marnie Was There) and featuring many artists from the venerable Studio Ghibli, returns this year with Modest Heroes, an anthology of three tales created by some of the greatest talents working in Japanese animation today.

Modest Heroes will play in select theaters on January 10th & 12th. Check out clips from the three tales below.

MODEST HEROES: PONOC SHORT FILMS THEATRE, VOLUME 1

In Select U.S. Theaters January 10 & 12

Together, the stories (Kanini & Kanino, Life Ain’t Gonna Lose, Invisible) explore ideas of heroism in everyday life, and the infinite potential of the short film format allows the directors and Studio Ponoc to experiment with breathtaking, action-packed visuals, concise human drama, and gorgeous fantasy worlds in this unforgettable showcase that is further demonstration of the studio’s exciting future.

Featuring the voice of Maggie Q (Designated Survivor, Divergence).

Kanini & Kanino Clip:

Life Ain’t Gonna Lose Clip:

Invisible Clip:

