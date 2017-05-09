Taos to Celebrate Life and Career of Lifelong Resident Icon Dennis Hopper!

The Town of Taos, New Mexico will celebrate the life of the late actor, filmmaker, artist and former Taos resident, Dennis Hopper, with a day of events. The celebration will take place on May 17, Hopper’s birthday and the day designated as Dennis Hopper Day in New Mexico.

This year’s Dennis Hopper Day celebration will feature a motorcycle rally and ride, live music and screenings of Hopper’s most famous films.

Taos to Honor Former Resident & Hollywood Icon Dennis Hopper with Celebration

(Taos, NM) The Town of Taos announced today that it plans to celebrate the life of the late actor, filmmaker, artist and former Taos resident, Dennis Hopper, with a day of events. The celebration will take place on May 17, Hopper's birthday and the day designated as Dennis Hopper Day in New Mexico. This year's Dennis Hopper Day celebration will feature a motorcycle rally and ride, live music and screenings of Hopper's most famous films.

Hopper was a major Hollywood star throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, writing and starring in several high-profile films of the time. Despite the appeal of the Hollywood lifestyle, Hopper was a lifelong resident, advocate and enthusiast of Taos, leaving many Taoseños with great stories of his early and later years in the community.

Activities, festivities and celebrations will take place at the Taos Community Auditorium and will kick off at 5 p.m. with the Easy Rider Rally. Following the rally will be an Easy Rider Ride across the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge and a post-ride buffalo barbecue and concert. Films, “Out of the Blue” and “Easy Rider,” both directed and written by Hopper, will be screened by the Rebel Film Festival.

“Dennis Hopper was and remains a legend to the people of Taos,” said Karina Armijo, director of marketing and tourism for the Town of Taos. “It’s a great thing to see the town come together to celebrate the life of a man who made such an impact on our community.”

For more information, please visit: http://dennishopperday.com/

Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

All events will be at the Taos Community Auditorium (TCA)

5 p.m. – Easy Rider Rally

6 p.m. – Easy Rider Ride across the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge (Ride begins and ends at the TCA)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Buffalo BBQ hosted by catered by the Tiwa Kitchen of Taos Pueblo

7 p.m. – Rebel Film Festival Screening of “Out of the Blue” (1980)

9 p.m. – Dennis Hopper Birthday Commemoration Concert with Robert Mirabal, Robby Romero and special guests

11 p.m. – Rebel Film Festival Screening “Easy Rider”

More about the Town of Taos…

Located just 135 miles from Albuquerque’s International Sunport and a short, 90-minute drive from Santa Fe, Taos is home to the country’s oldest continuously- inhabited pueblo community, the state’s newest national monument, and the highest peak in New Mexico. World-class skiing, hiking, camping, whitewater rafting, kayaking, fishing, and mountain biking can all be found nearby. Motorists enjoy the region’s celebrated scenic drives, including the Enchanted Circle and the High Road from Santa Fe to Taos. The area also boasts ample four-wheeling and off road trails that crisscross the backcountry. Golf Digest’s four-star-rated Taos Country Club championship golf course offers players spectacular scenery and panoramic mountain views. Other hidden Taos travel gems include cultural sites like the San Francisco de Asis Church, the downtown plaza, “El Corazon de Taos,” as well as museums and galleries, weekend music and art festivals, and even llama trekking adventures. Finally, most Taos travelers find that their getaways are not complete without indulging in the local New Mexico cuisine and its famous red and green chile options that infiltrate everything from breakfast burritos to pizza. To learn more, go to www.taos.org.

