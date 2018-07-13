Tantalizing Starz Series Sweetbitter Renewed for Second Season!

Starz has renewed Sweetbitter – its drama series that deals with ‘characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant.’

Based on the bestseller of the same name by Stephanie Danler, the series stars Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) as the newest member of the staff of the restaurant.

STARZ ORDERS A SECOND SERVING OF ORIGINAL SERIES “SWEETBITTER”

Tantalizing Starz Series Greenlit for Season 2

“A delectable drama” – The Wall Street Journal

Santa Monica, Calif. – July 13, 2018 – Chris Albrecht, President and CEO of Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today that the STARZ Original series “Sweetbitter” has been greenlit for a second season.

“Season one gave audiences a taste of the characters and backstory of an upscale New York restaurant, leaving them wanting more – which we will deliver with a second helping of ‘Sweetbitter,’” said Albrecht. “The immersion of the audience into the world in and around the restaurant will deepen as the series looks further into the complexities of Tess’ awakening and the lives of her new friends and colleagues in the second season.”

Based on the national bestselling novel of the same name by Stephanie Danler, season one of “Sweetbitter” stars Ella Purnell as “Tess,” alongside Tom Sturridge (“The Hollow Crown”), Caitlin FitzGerald (“Masters of Sex”), Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Eden Epstein (“In Between Men”), Jasmine Mathews(“Blue Bloods”), Daniyar (“Claws”) and Paul Sparks (“The Girlfriend Experience”). Danler serves as creator, executive producer and writer on the series. Stuart Zicherman (“The Americans”) serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Plan B.

Starz, which produces the series, retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Ken Segna and Manager of Original Programming Samantha Offsay are the Starz executives overseeing “Sweetbitter.”

