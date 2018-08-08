Ta Da! ABC Plans Special for Mickey’s 90th Anniversary!

ABC will celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary with a two-hour special – Mickey’s 90th Spectacular.

Produced by Don Mischer Productions, the two hour special air will feature star-studded musical performances, moving tributes and never-before-seen short films.

Mickey’s 90th Spectacular will premiere on Sunday, November 4th (8/7C).

‘MICKEY’S 90TH SPECTACULAR,’ A DAZZLING TWO-HOUR PRIME-TIME EVENT CELEBRATING 90 YEARS OF MICKEY MOUSE, AIRS SUNDAY, NOV. 4, ON ABC

Don Mischer Productions to Produce and Direct

ABC announced today a two-hour prime-time special celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse. From the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, the elegant affair will feature star-studded musical performances, moving tributes and never-before-seen short films. Superstars from music, film and television will join the festivities to celebrate the birthday of the internationally beloved character on “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular,” airing SUNDAY, NOV. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.

One of the most acclaimed producers and directors of television and live events, Don Mischer has signed on to produce and direct the special prime-time event. “I’m delighted to be working on this magical event. Walt Disney was a major influence in my early life and actually inspired me to pursue my life’s work in television,” said Mischer.

The 15-time Emmy® Award winner and his Don Mischer Productions partners, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare, combine their extraordinary talents to help bring this once-in-a-lifetime celebration to life. “It’s remarkable how strongly Mickey Mouse connects with people around the world, and it’s an honor for us to help celebrate such a beloved global icon,” said Haykel and Hare.

The list of stellar performances and special appearances will be announced shortly.

Since his big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on Nov. 18, 1928, Mickey has been the global ambassador for The Walt Disney Company. From the beloved Mickey Mouse Club to today’s Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey’s optimistic outlook and endearing personality continue to delight fans around the world every day.

“Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Don Mischer, Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare are executive producers. Don Mischer will direct.

Photo credit: The Walt Disney Company

Like this: Like Loading...