Movie Trailers

Symphony of Violence: While We’re Waiting for John Wick Chapter 2!

Leave a comment
John Wick: Chapter 2 – Keanu Reeves reprises his role as wishes-he-could-just-retire hitman, John Wick. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate.

While we’re waiting for John Wick Chapter 2, Lionsgate has kindly put together a supercut from John Wick – John Wick Chapter One: Symphony of Violence. It showcases some of the great action/violence from the first film set to the 1812 Overture.

Not for the faint-hearted. Check it out after the break. John Wick: Chapter 2 opens on February 10th.

John Wick – ‘Symphony of Violence’ Supercut – YouTube

John Wick – Now Available To Rent or Own!
iTunes: http://lions.gt/johnwickitunes
Amazon: http://lions.gt/johnwickamazon

John Wick: Chapter 2 – In Theaters February 10, 2017.
Starring Keanu Reeves, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, with John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane

#JohnWick2
http://www.JohnWick.movie
http://www.facebook.com/johnwickmovie
http://www.twitter.com/johnwickmovie
http://www.instagram.com/johnwickmovie

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Trailer Grade: A+

Leave a Reply