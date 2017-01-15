Symphony of Violence: While We’re Waiting for John Wick Chapter 2!

While we’re waiting for John Wick Chapter 2, Lionsgate has kindly put together a supercut from John Wick – John Wick Chapter One: Symphony of Violence. It showcases some of the great action/violence from the first film set to the 1812 Overture.

Not for the faint-hearted. Check it out after the break. John Wick: Chapter 2 opens on February 10th.

John Wick – ‘Symphony of Violence’ Supercut – YouTube

Starring Keanu Reeves, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, with John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world's deadliest killers.

