Syfy Unveils Summer 2017 Schedule!

Syfy has unveiled its Summer 2017 schedule and there’s only one new series (but it sounds very Roger Corman-esque). Also included: one movie, one returning unscripted series and four returning dramas – plus a return to Comic-Con for more and thorough coverage of Nerd Prom (trust me, I’m a nerd…)

The new series, blood Drive, is about the last good cop being forced into a cross country race in which the cars are fueled with human blood (very Roger Corman, right?).

The new movie is (wait for it…) Sharknado 5; the returning unscripted series is Face Off (possibly my favorite unscripted series ever).

Back for more are: 12 Monkeys (10 episodes over three nights), Dark Matter, Wynonna Earp (actually better than the graphic novel that spawned), and Killjoys.

SYFY UNVEILS SPRING/SUMMER SCHEDULE

Mayhem-Fueled Grindhouse Series BLOOD DRIVE Starts its Engine June 14 LIVE FROM COMIC-CON Returns for Three-Night Telecast from the Heart of San Diego Comic-Con SHARKNADO 5 (WT) Goes Global on August 6 Returning Series include 12 MONKEYS, KILLJOYS, DARK MATTER, WYNONNA EARP and FACE OFF

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – April 7, 2017 – Syfy announced its spring/summer schedule today, which includes the new unapologetic orgy-of-action grindhouse series, BLOOD DRIVE, from Universal Cable Productions. Additionally, the summer staple SHARKNADO will return for its 5th installment, and Syfy will once again feature live coverage from the summer’s biggest genre event, San Diego Comic-Con.

SERIES PREMIERE

BLOOD DRIVE – Series premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 10/9c

Get uncomfortable…! In the tradition of classic grindhouse movies, BLOOD DRIVE is a new series soaked in high-octane chaos and just barely approved for television. After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Christina Ochoa). Oh, and forget gasoline… these cars run on human blood! The series is from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (“Underworld Awakening”), David Straiton (“Bates Motel”) and Frederik Malmberg (“Let Me In”), along with producer Mark Wheeler (“Becoming”). James Roland (“Weeds”) created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.

MOVIES AND LIVE EVENTS (in order of air date)

LIVE FROM COMIC-CON – Coverage runs Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 at 11/10c

For the second year in a row, Syfy telecasts live from the heart of San Diego Comic-Con. Bringing the hottest party of the summer to the fans, with direct access to the biggest stars, breaking news, insider party coverage, exclusive content and sneak peeks of the most anticipated films and TV series, each night will bring you the news you need to know from the ‘Con.

SHARKNADO 5 (Working Title) – Premieres Sunday, August 6 at 8/7c

The pop culture phenomenon SHARKNADO blows into town this summer… and this time, the shark-infested storms pick up wind as the world braces for the inevitable – a global shark takeover. Will our chainsaw-wielding hero Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) save the world from this jaw snapping-nado…again?

RETURNING SERIES (in order of air date)

12 MONKEYS – Season 3 premieres over 3 consecutive nights Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 from 8-11/7-10c (Previously Announced)

Critically-acclaimed series 12 MONKEYS follows the journey of James Cole (Aaron Stanford), a man from 2043 sent back in time to eradicate the source of a deadly plague that will all but annihilate the human race, and his partner, brilliant virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull). In Season 3, the duo embarks on a desperate search across time to find the man responsible for the apocalypse – a time traveler who calls himself the Witness. Killing the Witness will save the world, but the journey will come at tremendous personal stakes for the pair.

DARK MATTER – Season 3 premieres two episodes back-to-back Friday, June 9 at 8/7c (then single episodes air weekly on Fridays at 9/8c)

Based on the graphic novel created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, DARK MATTER centers on an intergalactic crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. After the EOS 7 space station is destroyed, the survivors fight to stay alive and find the rest of their crew.

WYNONNA EARP – Season 2 premieres Friday, June 9 at 10/9c

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, WYNONNA EARP follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities. In Season 2, Wynonna and the gang must face a whole new level of evil when more paranormal beings enter the Ghost Triangle.

FACE OFF – Season 12 premieres Tuesday, June 13 at 9/8c

The award-winning competition series FACE OFF features innovative artists competing for a grand prize and top honor of being Hollywood’s next great special effects make-up artist. McKenzie Westmore, a member of a multigenerational family dynasty whose name is synonymous with the make-up effects field, returns to host.

KILLJOYS – Season 3 premieres June 30 at 8/7c

After sustaining serious personal losses, our trio of interplanetary bounty hunters must come together and prepare themselves for what lies ahead. Tension and tragedy loom over the J Star System as they struggle to assemble an army and prepare for battle.

