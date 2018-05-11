Syfy Unveils Scripted Summer Schedule!

Syfy has unveiled its schedule of scripted shows and movies for Summer 2018.

These include: the final season of 12 Monkeys, Season 3 of Wynonna Earp and Season 3 of Killjoys – along with Sharknado 6.

NEW YORK, NY – May 10, 2018 – SYFY announced their upcoming summer schedule today, which includes the return of 12 MONKEYS (June 15) along with WYNONNA EARP and KILLJOYS (July 20) airing back to back on Friday nights. Additionally, SHARKNADO WEEK returns to SYFY with an all new shark filled movie event beginning Sunday, August 12 and leading into ultimate shark showdown in the finale of SYFY’s hit franchise, SHARKNADO, airing on Sunday, August 19 at 8/7c.

SCRIPTED ORIGINALS (in order of air date)

12 MONKEYS – Season 4 Premieres Friday, June 15th at 8/7c

In Season 4, James Cole (Aaron Stanford) and Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull) set out on an epic quest, traveling further back in time than they have ever been before. According to legend, their only hope lies with a weapon capable of stopping the Witness for good. But they’ll soon discover that in order to win the final battle and save time itself, they will have to make the ultimate sacrifice.

WYNONNA EARP – Season 3 Premieres Friday, July 20 at 9/8c

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, WYNONNA EARP follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun in order to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all. In Season 3, reckless and reluctant warrior hero Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle – and the world.

KILLJOYS – Season 4 Premieres Friday, July 20 at 10/9c

The end of Season 3 left our Killjoys scattered to the far corners of The J galaxy and beyond. Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) is on a journey to face her biggest foe yet, while D’av (Luke Macfarlane) and John (Aaron Ashmore) are trapped in an elevator in deep space with a pregnant Delle Seyah (Mayko Nguyen). They are united by the knowledge of the name of their true enemy: The Lady, an immeasurable manifestation of evil without beginning or end. The Lady is making her play, and our trio has something she wants.

MOVIES AND EVENTS (in order of air date)

SHARKNADO WEEK – Begins Sunday, August 12 – Sunday, August 19

SHARKNADO WEEK returns to SYFY for its fifth annual week-long event focused on all things shark. This year’s lineup will kick off the first night with “Deep Blue Sea 2” and continue through the week with more action-packed, shark infested movies including “Nightmare Shark” and “6-Headed Shark Attack.” It all starts August 12 and culminates with the final movie of SYFY’s hit franchise, SHARKNADO 6.

SHARKNADO 6 – Premieres Sunday, August 19 at 8/7c

Our hero Fin (Ian Ziering) has battled sharks all over the globe, but in this last installment he will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel. In the ending moments of SHARKNADO 5: GLOBAL SWARMING, Fin was seen wandering alone on Earth after it was destroyed. Now he must travel back in time to stop the Sharknado that started it all. Will Fin and the gang be able to set everything right and save the world once and for all? A production of The Asylum, SHARKNADO 6 is directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

