SundanceTV’s The A Word: Season Two Begins Production!

Production has begun on Season Two of SundanceTV’s The A Word – the series about a family dealing with the discovery that youngest son Joe (Max Vento) is autistic – and how it affects everyone in the family.

The story picks up two years from the end of season one, and Joe (Max Vento) is changing. Now age seven, he has begun to look at the world and find he doesn’t always fit in.

A premiere date for The A Word is TBD.

PRODUCTION BEGINS ON THE SECOND SEASON OF SUNDANCE TV’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED INTERNATIONAL DRAMA “THE A WORD”

A First Look Photo from the U.K. Set Was Released Today by BBC One and SundanceTV

WHAT CRITICS HAVE SAID ABOUT “THE A WORD” SEASON ONE:

“It’s an absolute gem, delightful and thoughtful, serious, sad and also ridiculously funny.”

-Tim Goodman, The Hollywood Reporter

“The emotions, tears and laughter ring true in this small but deeply moving and entertaining gem.”

-Matt Roush, TV Guide

“Wonderfully honest and heartfelt”

-Elizabeth Kiefer, Refinery29.com

New York, NY – April 4, 2017 – SundanceTV today announced that production has commenced on the second season of “The A Word,” the critically-acclaimed family drama from Keshet International, and will premiere on the network in fall 2017. The series is filming in the Lake District and at Manchester’s Space Project in the U.K.. The first season of the Fifty Fathoms and Keshet UK co-production for BBC One debuted in 2016 to rave reviews in both the U.K. and U.S.

Writer Peter Bowker explains, “‘Autistic’ is a word Joe has heard but can’t yet understand. ‘Different’ is what he feels, and fears it might be something bad. It’s up to the whole family to help Joe make sense of who he is and his place in the world. But to do that, they must first be honest about themselves.”

The 6-part drama revisits the funny, messy, mixed-up lives of the Hughes and Scott families as they struggle to do their best as parents, care givers, lovers . . . and to work out what’s really important in the face of nothing ever feeling normal.

“The A Word” is a Fifty Fathoms and Keshet UK Production for SundanceTV and BBC One. It was commissioned by Lucy Richer. Executive Producers are Patrick Spence, Peter Bowker, Marcus Wilson, Howard Burch, Avi Nir and Keren Margalit (Keshet). Jenny Frayn is producer and Sue Tully is lead Director.

