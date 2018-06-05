Sundance Now Boards Crime Drama Rivera For Season Two!

AMC’s premium streaming service, Sundance Now, has come aboard the crime drama for season two.

Alex Lanipekun, Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox, and Grégory Fitoussi are joining the show’s international cast which is currently in production in Nice.

Riviera: Season 2 will premiere on Sundance Now in 2019.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 5, 2018 – Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service, announced it has come aboard season two of the thrilling crime drama, “Riviera.” The series, which is currently shooting on location in Nice, will be available to stream on Sundance Now in 2019. Joining the cast for season two is Alex Lanipekun (“Homeland,” “The Borgias,” “24”), as well as the previously announced Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”), Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply), Poppy Delevingne (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Jack Fox (“Dracula”), and Grégory Fitoussi (World War Z). They’ll join returning cast members Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas, picking up in the aftermath of the shocking first season finale.

While the Clios family contend with the devastation caused by Constantine’s death, Georgina’s focus is on getting away with murder. However, things become more complicated with the introduction of the Elthams, an aristocratic English family with secrets of their own. Juliet Stevenson takes on the role of Lady Cassandra Eltham and is joined on the Riviera by her children, the brooding Nico (Fox), the impossibly stylish Daphne (Delevingne) and Daphne’s husband Raafi Al Qadr (Lanipekun) who hails from Qatari wealth.

Meanwhile, Georgina (Julia Stiles) is reunited with her charismatic uncle Jeff (Arnett) and we learn more about the troubled past she left behind in America. She also becomes entangled with the handsome and mysterious Noah (Fitoussi).

“‘We are delighted to welcome a second season of ‘Riviera’ to Sundance Now. It is an addictive series with a compelling narrative, a gorgeous setting, and an all-star cast – it’s no wonder that season one resonated with our members in such a powerful way,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now.

Julia Stiles said, “It’s thrilling to return to the Riviera and to welcome such incredible new talent to the show. Georgina’s past catches up to her in season two and the drama only intensifies. She is reunited with her mysterious yet charming uncle, someone who sees through her armor. Will is perfectly cast in that role and I am excited to explore how far Georgina will go to protect her new life.”

“Riviera” also welcomes back acclaimed Belgian director, Hans Herbots (Rellik) in the role of lead director. Sue Howells is on board as Series Producer for Season 2.

“Riviera” is a Sky original production in association with Altice Studios. Produced by Archery Pictures, Primo Productions and Sky, the executive producers are Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Cameron Roach for Sky. International distribution is being handled by Sky Vision.

About Sundance Now

Sundance Now is AMC Networks’ premium streaming service, offering original and exclusive dramas, comedies, and true crime series, in addition to award-winning movies from every genre, including foreign-language and documentary features – all streaming commercial-free. Built on the Sundance legacy and curated by acclaimed filmmakers and cultural icons, Sundance Now is proud to present an extensive array of entertainment for a passionate and intellectually curious audience.

Follow Sundance Now on Twitter@sundance_now, Facebook@SundanceNow, Instagram@SundanceNow and YouTube@Sundance Now

About Sky Vision:

Sky Vision is the production and distribution arm of Sky. The distribution arm represents around 6,000 hours of quality primetime programming from Sky Original Productions and independent third-party production, across all key primetime genres (drama, entertainment, factual entertainment and factual). The business also has equity investments in ten production businesses in the UK and US; Love Productions, Blast! Films, Sugar Films, True North, Chrysalis Vision, Avanti Media and Sky Vision Productions in the UK; and in the US, Jupiter Entertainment, Talos Films and Znak & Co.

In addition to its equity investments, Sky Vision works extensively with independent producers in the UK and North America and has development deals with a number of production companies including Double Nickel, MyEntertainment and Peacock Alley in North America; and Bohemia Films, Chalkboard TV, LittleRock Pictures, Merman Films, Spark Media Partners, ACME and STV Productions in the UK.

About Archery Pictures:

Archery Pictures is a UK based independent production company founded in October 2014 by Kris Thykier. The company has produced two high profile television projects, ‘Riviera’ created by Neil Jordan for Sky Atlantic; and Peter Kosminsky’s four-part drama ‘The State’ for Channel 4 and National Geographic, recently nominated for a BAFTA Television Award for Best Mini Series.

Also produced by Thykier and released in the UK in 2017 was John Madden’s ‘Miss Sloane’, which garnered a Golden Globe Nomination for star, Jessica Chastain. The film features Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha- Raw, Sam Waterston and John Lithgow. The year also saw the release of the company’s Azerbaijan-set epic love story ‘Ali & Nino’ starring Adam Bakri and Maria Valverde and directed by Asif Kapadia (Amy). Thykier is currently in post-production on ‘Tolkien’ directed by Dome Karukoski (Tom of Finland) and starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins for Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment.

