It looks like his campaign for mayor (and winning!) will help Courtney Rose’s (Brandon Michael Hall) CD sales – Sub Pop will be releasing the music from ABC’s first season comedy series, The Mayor.

Songs will be available every Friday, preceding each Tuesday night episode throughout the season.

SUB POP TO RELEASE MUSIC FROM ABC’S ‘THE MAYOR’ SOUNDTRACK

Features Music Performed by Brandon Micheal Hall and Written by Daveed Diggs, William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes

New Songs Available Every Friday Preceding Each Episode Through Apple Music and Spotify

Listen: “Right Here” [from “Pilot” aired Tuesday, October 3]

Spotify / Apple

Listen: “Brokenomics” from “The Filibuster” [airing tonight, Tuesday, October 10]

Spotify / Apple

Sub Pop will release music from “The Mayor” with songs that will be available every Friday, preceding each Tuesday night episode throughout the season. “The Mayor” series premiere which aired on Tuesday, October 3, featured the song “Right Here,” while “Brokenomics” will be featured in “The Filibuster” episode airing tonight, Tuesday, October 10.

“The Mayor” airs Tuesdays at 9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network. Songs will be available every Friday, preceding each Tuesday night episode, throughout the season. See a current schedule of songs and release dates below:

October 6

“Right Here” [from “Pilot” aired Tuesday, October 3rd]

Spotify / Apple

“Brokenomics” [from “The Filibuster” airing Tuesday, October 10]

Spotify / Apple

October 13

“So We Did” [from “Buyer’s Remorse” airing Tuesday, October 17]

October 20

“Straight Outta Coffin” and “Trick or Treat” [from “City Hall-oween” airing Tuesday, October 24]

Songs from “The Mayor” soundtrack are performed by Brandon Micheal Hall (aka Courtney Rose) and members of the cast, written by Diggs, William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes (of the group Clipping). Frank Ciampi and Jonathan Snipes are the show’s composers.

About “The Mayor”

Young rapper Courtney Rose needs his big break. For years, he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity to knock, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century – running for mayor of his California hometown, Fort Grey, to generate buzz for his music career. But his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory.

The series stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, Lea Michele as Valentina Barella, Bernard David Jones as Jermaine Leforge, Marcel Spears as T.K. Clifton and Yvette Nicole Brown as Dina Rose.

Executive producers of the series are Daveed Diggs, Jeremy Bronson, Jamie Tarses and James Griffiths. “The Mayor” is produced by ABC Studios.

