STX Releases Character Posters for Guy Ritchie’s New Film The Gentlemen!

When the man who built an empire on marijuana decides he wants to get out of the business, a host of would be successors hatch plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.

The Gentleman is directed by Guy Ritchie – returning to his roots – and features an all-star cast. It opens on January 1, 2020.

Check out the new one-sheet and character posters (and, maybe, rewatch the entertaining trailer).

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant). Coming Soon to Theaters. SUBSCRIBE: http://stxent.co/Subscribe

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/TheGentlemenMovie

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/TheGentlemen

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/thegentlemen

#TheGentlemen

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...