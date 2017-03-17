Striking Out New Irish Drama comes to Acorn!

Hey, I hear there’s a holiday today that involves lots of drinking, cabbages and turning stuff green? The company known for british television mysteries, Acorn TV is expanding and trying their Luck with the Irish. Acorn is launching a 4 part drama called Striking Out. The drama starts March 17, 2017. Yes on Saint Patricks Day. It looks pretty intriguing. I’ll have a review in a few days.

Striking Out follows the tumultuous professional and personal life of Dublin-based solicitor, Tara Rafferty (Huberman), and her fledgling legal firm. When Tara discovers, on her bachelorette party night, that her fiancé and fellow solicitor Eric Dunbar (Keenan) has been cheating on her with a colleague, she breaks up with him, quits her job at the prestigious law firm they worked at together, and sets about making her own way in a new life outside the inner circle of the legal profession. At first unsure how she’ll cope, Tara begins to realize she is more than capable of being on her own – both personally and professionally.

With the help of Ray Lamont (Emmet Byrne), her street smart and opinionated client-turned-assistant; Meg Riley (Fiona O’Shaughnessy), tech guru and private detective; Pete (Brahm Gallagher), the easy-going owner of the cafe where she makes her new office and Senior Counsel Vincent Pike (Morrissey), Tara’s mentor and friend, Striking Out follows Tara in her often surprising, sometimes poignant, and always intriguing cases – their findings, fallouts, and resolutions. Tara and her team go above and beyond for their clients, and she will stop at nothing to get results.

