Stinging Trailer: Ant-Man and the Wasp!

“Wait a minute! You gave her wings? And blasters?’

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp unveiled its first trailer today and it looks like a lot of fun – especially the exchange which includes the above incredulous queries from Scott Lang.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp will be in theaters on July 6th.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

MARVEL STUDIOS

Tumblr: ?http://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel

Google+: ?https://plus.google.com/+marvel

Pinterest: ?http://pinterest.com/marvelofficial

Website and Mobile site: http://www.marvel.com

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,”a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits theatres on July 6, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...