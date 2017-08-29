Still Going Strong! – Extraordinary: Stan Lee

Held at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, August 22nd, Stan Lee was honored by a roster of celebrity guests and industry giants during an intimate, nostalgic look back at his storied career during Extraordinary: Stan Lee. The liv e show was broadcasted in more than 180 movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, special guests included: David Hasselhoff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars: Rogue One), musician/producer RZA (Blade Trinity), director Jon Schnepp (The Death of ‘Superman Lives’: What Happened?), Peter Shinkoda (Marvel’s Daredevil), Kelly Hu (X2: X-Men United), director Morgan Spurlock (Super-Size Me), Todd McFarlane (Amazing Spider-Man), Andy Signore (Screen Junkies), writer Marv Wolfman (Crisis on Infinite Earths), producer Michael Uslan (Batman), director David Yarovesky (Guardians Inferno), producer/director Kenneth Johnson (The Incredible Hulk), Hal Sparks (Queer as Folk), Disney Imagineer Ted Robledo (Iron Man Experience).

