Still Angry Trailer: Marvel’s Jessica Jones!

Jessica Jones is back and, yes, she’s still angry. She runs through a list of the major reasons why at an anger management session to express her frustration at having to be there at all.

Season two of Marvel’s Jessica Jones premieres on Netflix on International Women’s Day, March 8th.

In anticipation of the highly-awaited second season, today Netflix released the franchise trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones. With flashes back to the first season, the trailer explores Jessica’s path to season two, while she shows everyone how to fight like a woman.

About Marvel’s Jessica Jones:

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after taking down her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is joined by an incredible returning cast that includes Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix is Executive Produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (“Twilight”, “Dexter”), Raelle Tucker (“True Blood”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil”, “Marvel’s Luke Cage”, “Marvel’s Iron Fist”) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.

