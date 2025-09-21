Stepping Into the Magic of the DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2025

I had the absolute pleasure of attending Nathalie Dubois and DPA’s spectacular “DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2025” at the hidden gem that is the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko has once again proven why her DPA Talent Lounge is one of the most anticipated experiences of the Hollywood Awards season.

Set across five luxurious suites and a serene garden, the lounge felt like stepping into a curated global marketplace filled with discovery, indulgence, and inspiration. Nathalie’s eye for exceptional brands shined as she introduced us to a stunning selection of products and experiences from around the world.

One of the highlights for me was the “Martinique Corner,” where I discovered unique treasures from the French Caribbean, including Kadalys’ clean banana-based skincare, handcrafted clutches from Niyah fashion designs, and the heavenly chocolate from Chocolaterie Freres Lauzea. The rum tasting, featuring Rhum Clément, Rhum Braud & Quennesson, and Rhum J.M, was a treat that brought the essence of Martinique straight to Los Angeles.

The suite also featured incredible beauty and wellness offerings. Glo by Me provided facials powered by their medical-grade products and gifted guests red carpet essentials kits – a perfect pre-Emmys treat. I loved learning about Siyah Organics and their commitment to natural, medicinal plant-based products, and meeting Dr. Alejandro Junger, whose work on wellness and detox has helped so many.

Agua Caliente Casinos’ presence was a standout moment. Their luxury offerings — from world-class spas to gourmet dining — truly transported me to the desert escape of Rancho Mirage. I was thrilled to receive a voucher for a stay and can’t wait to experience their award-winning resort and spa in person.

Nathalie also made sure to add a meaningful and heartfelt touch by including Homeboy Industries in the event. Having the opportunity to learn about their incredible work and enjoy light bites from Homegirl Café reminded me that these gatherings can also be a space for giving back and supporting life-changing organizations.

Of course, no DPA lounge would be complete without a range of fabulous snacks, cocktails, and unique gifts — from Coit Spirits’ tea gins and Above Board’s plant-based liqueurs to delicious treats from Nova Scotian Cookie Company, The Vermont Marshmallow Company, and Chipz Happen, just to name a few.

This year’s DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite was a perfect balance of luxury, discovery, and heart. Nathalie Dubois continues to raise the bar every season, offering celebrities, press, and tastemakers not just gifts, but unforgettable experiences. I left feeling inspired, pampered, and excited to share these amazing finds with my audience.

Who Stopped By:

Adam Randall – Director, Slow Horses (Nominee & Winner)

Al Jean – Producer, The Simpsons (Nominee)

Alexandra Metz – Lead Actress, The Pitt (Show Nominee)

Alicia Carbajal – Hair, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)

Aliia Roza – Ex-spy, Influencer

Aliyah Mastin – Actress, Paradise (Show Nominee)

Amanda Golka – Influencer

Amber Maher – Hair, American Idol (Nominee)

Amber Martinez – Influencer

Amelia Gray – Writer

Amit Dey – EP, Sly Doc

Arun Storrs – Actress, The Pitt

Ashley Jo Beck – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)

Bianca & Chiara D’Ambrosio – 4x Daytime Emmy Nominees (The Bay, YR)

Blanca Blanco – Actress, Influencer

Brittani Nichols – Writer, Abbott Elementary

Bryan James – Bloodbath (Daytime Emmy Nominee)

Cameron Fife – Nominee & Sujata Day (Actress, Insecure)

Carri Holt de Lama – Prod. Mgr, The Bear

Corey Hendricks – The Bear

Crystal Lee Brown – The Accused (BET+)

Cynthia Adarkwa – Writer, The Pitt

Daniel Selon – Costume, Agatha (Nominee)

David Bertok + Wife – Emmy Winner (Music Composition)

Deborah Cahn – Producer, The Diplomat

Deja Dee – Outer Banks (Netflix)

Diana Oh – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)

Dominika + Nick – Influencers

Edwin Lee Gibson – The Bear Actor & Emmy Presenter

Emily O’Brien – Actress, Days of Our Lives + Love Dragon (Nominee)

Fiona Dourif – Actress, The Pitt

Flo Witherspoon – Emmy Winner (Hair Stylist, DWTS)

Frankie Kevich – Voice Actor (Silent Hill F, Apex, Fire Emblem)

Gary Michael Walters – Producer (Drive)

Gilles Marini – Actor (1923, Brothers & Sisters, SATC)

Halley Gross – Writer, The Last of Us

Helen Shaver – Director, The Penguin

Hilaria Baldwin – DWTS, Influencer

Ian Bonhôte + Lizzie Gillett – Superman (Prod/Direct, Doc Nominee)

Indira G. Wilson – Actress (The Equalizer, Night Court)

Isabel Richardson – EP/Showrunner (Letterman Next Guest, Nominee)

James McKinnon + Wife – Makeup Artist (Nominee)

James Ponsoldt – Director/Producer, Shrinking

James Quattrocchi – Tulsa King (Nominee)

Jamie Laurenson & Hakan Kouseta – Producers, Slow Horses (Nominee)

Janice McWilliams – Writer/Producer, The Diplomat

Jeff Luini – Producer, Welcome to Wrexham (Nominee)

Jen Fregozo – Make-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Nominee)

Jessica Conrad – Writer, The Simpsons

Jessica Morris – Actress, The Pitt

Joe Cortese – Actor (Here’s Yianni, Oscar Contender)

Joe Lewis – EP, 100 Foot Wave Doc

John Savage – Actor, The Deer Hunter

Johnny Han – Emmy Winner (VFX, The Penguin)

Jonathan Formica – SNL Doc (Nominee)

Josh Heald – Writer, Cobra Kai

Justin Tan – Writer, Abbott Elementary

Kate Linder – Actress, The Young & the Restless

Kelvin Brown – Producer, This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy

Kennedy Garcia – Actress, Days of Our Lives

Kiki Haynes – Actress, All the King’s Men (BET+)

Kristen Wong – Producer, Conan O’Brien Must Go (Emmy Winner)

Krys Marshall – Actress, Paradise

Mark Islam – Producer, Amazing Race

Mark Kinsella – Producer, Black Mirror

Matt Berry – Actor, What We Do in the Shadows

Michael Morris – Director, Bridget Jones

Mila Hermanovski – Costume Designer (American Primeval, Nominee)

Nadege August – Actress, Ruthless (BET+)

Najee De-Tiege – Actor, Power Rangers

Natasha Marcelina – Make-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Natasia Demetriou – Actress, What We Do in the Shadows

Nate Young – EP, Hacks

Natitias Stribling – Hair, Abbott Elementary

Nicholas Weinstock – Producer, Severance (Nominee)

Nikki Boyer – Producer & Host (Dying for Sex)

Obba Babatunde – Actor, S.W.A.T.

Osy Hike – Actor, Black Mirror

Pegah Azin – Producer, Top Chef

Percy Daggs IV – Actor, Paradise

Porscha Coleman – Actress, Divorced Sistas

Rachel Stubington – Actress, Shrinking (Nominee)

Ron Hanks – Daytime Emmy Nominee

Sawandi Wilson – Actor, General Hospital

Sharon Stone – Actress (Nobody, Euphoria)

Shiloh Bearman – Actress, Nobody Wants This (Show Nominee)

Simran Baidwan – Producer, The Pitt

Susan Dynner – Director

Terrence Terrell – Actor (Fight Night, Obliterated)

Trevor Smith – Producer, Martha Doc

Valerie Chu – Writer, The Pitt

Vanessa Dionne – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)

Wendy Malick – Actress, Shrinking

Zach Bornstein – Writer (SNL, Shrinking)

Zena Green – Make-up, DWTS (Nominee)

*This event is not affiliated or official with the EMMY® Awards, the Television Academy or CBS

For more details visit DPA at www.dpagroup.org.