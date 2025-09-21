Stepping Into the Magic of the DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2025

I had the absolute pleasure of attending Nathalie Dubois and DPA’s spectacular “DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite 2025” at the hidden gem that is the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko has once again proven why her DPA Talent Lounge is one of the most anticipated experiences of the Hollywood Awards season.
Set across five luxurious suites and a serene garden, the lounge felt like stepping into a curated global marketplace filled with discovery, indulgence, and inspiration. Nathalie’s eye for exceptional brands shined as she introduced us to a stunning selection of products and experiences from around the world.
One of the highlights for me was the “Martinique Corner,” where I discovered unique treasures from the French Caribbean, including Kadalys’ clean banana-based skincare, handcrafted clutches from Niyah fashion designs, and the heavenly chocolate from Chocolaterie Freres Lauzea. The rum tasting, featuring Rhum Clément, Rhum Braud & Quennesson, and Rhum J.M, was a treat that brought the essence of Martinique straight to Los Angeles.
The suite also featured incredible beauty and wellness offerings. Glo by Me provided facials powered by their medical-grade products and gifted guests red carpet essentials kits – a perfect pre-Emmys treat. I loved learning about Siyah Organics and their commitment to natural, medicinal plant-based products, and meeting Dr. Alejandro Junger, whose work on wellness and detox has helped so many.
Agua Caliente Casinos’ presence was a standout moment. Their luxury offerings — from world-class spas to gourmet dining — truly transported me to the desert escape of Rancho Mirage. I was thrilled to receive a voucher for a stay and can’t wait to experience their award-winning resort and spa in person.
Nathalie also made sure to add a meaningful and heartfelt touch by including Homeboy Industries in the event. Having the opportunity to learn about their incredible work and enjoy light bites from Homegirl Café reminded me that these gatherings can also be a space for giving back and supporting life-changing organizations.
Of course, no DPA lounge would be complete without a range of fabulous snacks, cocktails, and unique gifts — from Coit Spirits’ tea gins and Above Board’s plant-based liqueurs to delicious treats from Nova Scotian Cookie Company, The Vermont Marshmallow Company, and Chipz Happen, just to name a few.
This year’s DPA Pre-Awards Gift Suite was a perfect balance of luxury, discovery, and heart. Nathalie Dubois continues to raise the bar every season, offering celebrities, press, and tastemakers not just gifts, but unforgettable experiences. I left feeling inspired, pampered, and excited to share these amazing finds with my audience.
Who Stopped By:
-
Adam Randall – Director, Slow Horses (Nominee & Winner)
-
Al Jean – Producer, The Simpsons (Nominee)
-
Alexandra Metz – Lead Actress, The Pitt (Show Nominee)
-
Alicia Carbajal – Hair, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)
-
Aliia Roza – Ex-spy, Influencer
-
Aliyah Mastin – Actress, Paradise (Show Nominee)
-
Amanda Golka – Influencer
-
Amber Maher – Hair, American Idol (Nominee)
-
Amber Martinez – Influencer
-
Amelia Gray – Writer
-
Amit Dey – EP, Sly Doc
-
Arun Storrs – Actress, The Pitt
-
Ashley Jo Beck – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)
-
Bianca & Chiara D’Ambrosio – 4x Daytime Emmy Nominees (The Bay, YR)
-
Blanca Blanco – Actress, Influencer
-
Brittani Nichols – Writer, Abbott Elementary
-
Bryan James – Bloodbath (Daytime Emmy Nominee)
-
Cameron Fife – Nominee & Sujata Day (Actress, Insecure)
-
Carri Holt de Lama – Prod. Mgr, The Bear
-
Corey Hendricks – The Bear
-
Crystal Lee Brown – The Accused (BET+)
-
Cynthia Adarkwa – Writer, The Pitt
-
Daniel Selon – Costume, Agatha (Nominee)
-
David Bertok + Wife – Emmy Winner (Music Composition)
-
Deborah Cahn – Producer, The Diplomat
-
Deja Dee – Outer Banks (Netflix)
-
Diana Oh – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)
-
Dominika + Nick – Influencers
-
Edwin Lee Gibson – The Bear Actor & Emmy Presenter
-
Emily O’Brien – Actress, Days of Our Lives + Love Dragon (Nominee)
-
Fiona Dourif – Actress, The Pitt
-
Flo Witherspoon – Emmy Winner (Hair Stylist, DWTS)
-
Frankie Kevich – Voice Actor (Silent Hill F, Apex, Fire Emblem)
-
Gary Michael Walters – Producer (Drive)
-
Gilles Marini – Actor (1923, Brothers & Sisters, SATC)
-
Halley Gross – Writer, The Last of Us
-
Helen Shaver – Director, The Penguin
-
Hilaria Baldwin – DWTS, Influencer
-
Ian Bonhôte + Lizzie Gillett – Superman (Prod/Direct, Doc Nominee)
-
Indira G. Wilson – Actress (The Equalizer, Night Court)
-
Isabel Richardson – EP/Showrunner (Letterman Next Guest, Nominee)
-
James McKinnon + Wife – Makeup Artist (Nominee)
-
James Ponsoldt – Director/Producer, Shrinking
-
James Quattrocchi – Tulsa King (Nominee)
-
Jamie Laurenson & Hakan Kouseta – Producers, Slow Horses (Nominee)
-
Janice McWilliams – Writer/Producer, The Diplomat
-
Jeff Luini – Producer, Welcome to Wrexham (Nominee)
-
Jen Fregozo – Make-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Nominee)
-
Jessica Conrad – Writer, The Simpsons
-
Jessica Morris – Actress, The Pitt
-
Joe Cortese – Actor (Here’s Yianni, Oscar Contender)
-
Joe Lewis – EP, 100 Foot Wave Doc
-
John Savage – Actor, The Deer Hunter
-
Johnny Han – Emmy Winner (VFX, The Penguin)
-
Jonathan Formica – SNL Doc (Nominee)
-
Josh Heald – Writer, Cobra Kai
-
Justin Tan – Writer, Abbott Elementary
-
Kate Linder – Actress, The Young & the Restless
-
Kelvin Brown – Producer, This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy
-
Kennedy Garcia – Actress, Days of Our Lives
-
Kiki Haynes – Actress, All the King’s Men (BET+)
-
Kristen Wong – Producer, Conan O’Brien Must Go (Emmy Winner)
-
Krys Marshall – Actress, Paradise
-
Mark Islam – Producer, Amazing Race
-
Mark Kinsella – Producer, Black Mirror
-
Matt Berry – Actor, What We Do in the Shadows
-
Michael Morris – Director, Bridget Jones
-
Mila Hermanovski – Costume Designer (American Primeval, Nominee)
-
Nadege August – Actress, Ruthless (BET+)
-
Najee De-Tiege – Actor, Power Rangers
-
Natasha Marcelina – Make-up, RuPaul’s Drag Race
-
Natasia Demetriou – Actress, What We Do in the Shadows
-
Nate Young – EP, Hacks
-
Natitias Stribling – Hair, Abbott Elementary
-
Nicholas Weinstock – Producer, Severance (Nominee)
-
Nikki Boyer – Producer & Host (Dying for Sex)
-
Obba Babatunde – Actor, S.W.A.T.
-
Osy Hike – Actor, Black Mirror
-
Pegah Azin – Producer, Top Chef
-
Percy Daggs IV – Actor, Paradise
-
Porscha Coleman – Actress, Divorced Sistas
-
Rachel Stubington – Actress, Shrinking (Nominee)
-
Ron Hanks – Daytime Emmy Nominee
-
Sawandi Wilson – Actor, General Hospital
-
Sharon Stone – Actress (Nobody, Euphoria)
-
Shiloh Bearman – Actress, Nobody Wants This (Show Nominee)
-
Simran Baidwan – Producer, The Pitt
-
Susan Dynner – Director
-
Terrence Terrell – Actor (Fight Night, Obliterated)
-
Trevor Smith – Producer, Martha Doc
-
Valerie Chu – Writer, The Pitt
-
Vanessa Dionne – Make-up, A Nonsense Christmas (Nominee)
-
Wendy Malick – Actress, Shrinking
-
Zach Bornstein – Writer (SNL, Shrinking)
-
Zena Green – Make-up, DWTS (Nominee)
*This event is not affiliated or official with the EMMY® Awards, the Television Academy or CBS
For more details visit DPA at www.dpagroup.org.