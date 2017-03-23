Steamy Trailer: Below Her Mouth!

Fashion editor Jasmine is engaged to Rile and seemingly happy. Then, one evening, she is approached by Dallas, a roofer just out of a relationship. Though she turns the woman down, she can’t get her out of her head.

Finally, she agrees to ‘one drink’ – and both women find themselves reassessing their lives.

Below Her Mouth premieres in theaters and On Demand on April 28th.

BELOW HER MOUTH | Official US Trailer | Erika Linder, Natalie Krill – YouTube

“A cinematic voice to the female orgasm.” –Shedoesthecity.com

“A bolt of lightning.” –IndieWire In BELOW HER MOUTH, Jasmine (Natalie Krill) is a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé, Rile (Sebastian Pigott). On a night out in the city with her best friend, she meets Dallas (Erika Linder), a roofer recently out of a relationship. Surprised by the confidence with which Dallas pursues her, Jasmine turns Dallas down – but can’t get her out of her head. When Jasmine finally succumbs, the two women embark on a steamy affair that forces them both to reevaluate their lives. Directed By April Mullen. Written, directed, starring, shot, and crewed entirely by women.

Awarded an “F Rating” by IMDb for its portrayal of and creation by women. IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND 4/28 Learn more about the “F” Rating: http://www.vox.com/culture/2017/3/8/1…

