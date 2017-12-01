Starz Sets Sneak Peak for Counterpart!

Howard Silk (Oscar®-winner J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross…

Starz has released a featurette in which series creator Justin Marks, Simmons and Nicholas Pinnock talk about the show.

Counterpart premieres on Starz on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 (9/8C). The network will sneak peak the series premiere following the third season finale of Outlander.

Beverly Hills, Calif., – November 30, 2017 – Starz released today the key art and series overview video for new Original series “Counterpart,” starring Academy Award®-winner J.K. Simmons that is set to premiere on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 at 8PM ET/PT. Starz also announced an early sneak peek of the pilot episode to be aired after the “Outlander” season three finale on December 10th, 2017 at 9 pm ET/PT.

“Counterpart,” from creator Justin Marks, MRC, Gilbert Films, and Anonymous Content, is about a mysterious world hidden beneath the surface of our everyday existence. Howard Silk (J.K. Simmons) is a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency. When Howard discovers that his organization safeguards the secret of a crossing into a parallel dimension, he is thrust into a shadow world of intrigue, danger, and double cross… where the only man he can trust is his near-identical counterpart from this parallel world. The show explores themes of identity, fate and lost love, posing the eternal question, “what if our lives could have been different?”

The key art features J.K. Simmons in the role of Howard Silk’s counterpart from the parallel world, and was released with a companion art piece featuring Howard Silk. The new series overview provides the audience with a more in-depth look at this world of intrigue and espionage with interviews featuring executive producers and cast, as well as never-before-seen-footage.

“Counterpart” also features Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, Hyde Park on Hudson, “Manhattan”) as ‘Emily Burton Silk,’ Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything, Jane Eyre, “Manhattan”) as ‘Peter Quayle,’ Nicholas Pinnock (Captain America: The First Avenger, “Marcella”) as ‘Ian Shaw,’ Nazanin Boniadi (“Homeland,” Ben-Hur, Hotel Mumbai) as ‘Clare,’ Sara Serraiocco (Salvo, Cloro, Worldly Girl) as ‘Baldwin,’ and Ulrich Thomsen (“The Blacklist,” “Banshee”) as ‘Aldrich.’ Academy Award® nominee Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) directed the first episode.

Created, written, and executive produced by Marks (The Jungle Book), “Counterpart” is also executive produced by Amy Berg (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Gary Gilbert (La La Land) with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz (La La Land), Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), as well as Keith Redmon (The Revenant), and Bard Dorros (Spotlight) with Anonymous Content.

Production on the first season began in Los Angeles in 2016, and wrapped in Berlin earlier this year.

