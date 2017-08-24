Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars/Starship Troopers 20th Anniversary Edition On Digitial August 22nd!

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars and Starship Troopers 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on Digital on August 22nd – and on 4K UHD/Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19th.

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars reunites Casper Van Dien’s Johnny Rico and Dina Meyer’s Dizzy Flores for the first time in twenty years in the all-new CG sequel.

TORONTO, Ont. (July 24, 2017) – Original Starship Troopers stars Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer return to voice the iconic sci-fi action heroes Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores in the all-new CG animated sequel STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS, available to own on digital August 22 and on 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD September 19 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The 4K Ultra HD disc will feature both Dolby Vision™ high-dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos® immersive audio.

Directed by celebrated anime filmmaker Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Alpha, Appleseed Ex Machina) and written by sci-fi master Ed Neumeier (Starship Troopers, RoboCop), STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS sees Rico and Dizzy reunite on screen twenty years after the release of 1997’s sci-fi classic Starship Troopers for an action-packed and breathtakingly animated outer space military adventure co-starring comedian and Starship Troopers superfan DeRay Davis (TV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” 21 Jump Street).

The home entertainment release of STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS includes the featurette “Expanding the Universe,” offering fans a comprehensive look at the making of the new Starship Troopers, interviews with star Casper Van Dien and screenwriter Ed Neumeier, and reflections from cast and crew on the legacy of the original film. Additional bonus materials include a deleted scene and photo gallery.

Also debuting September 19 is the original STARSHIP TROOPERS 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION on 4K Ultra HD. Experience this sci-fi action classic like never before with all-new 4K picture and Dolby Atmos audio. This special anniversary release also includes the film on Blu-ray, featuring classic special features including director and cast commentary, deleted scenes, 19 featurettes, screen tests, and more!

STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS SYNOPSIS :

C’mon You Apes, You Wanna Live Forever?! I have only one rule. Everybody fights, no one quits. The bugs have breached Mars and the Federation’s Fleet is too far to help. It’s up to us to save the planet. On the bounce, Troopers! The only Good Bug is a Dead Bug! Oorah!

Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer return as the voices of Johnny Rico and Dizzy Flores alongside comedian and Starship Troopers superfan DeRay Davis in an all-new military adventure from the writer of Starship Troopers andRobocop, Ed Neumeier.

STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS was co-directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed Alpha, Appleseed Ex Machina) and Masaru Matsumoto (“Castlevania: Judgment”). It was produced by Max Nishi (Appleseed Alpha) and Tomi Hashimoto. Executive producers are Casper Van Dien, Ed Neumeier and Eiichi Kamagata.

STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS Bonus Materials Include:

Blu-ray

Traitor of Mars: A Look Inside Bugs and Powered Suits

Traitor of Mars: A Look Inside Story and Characters

Expanding the Universe

o 20 Years and Counting

o Continuing the Universe

o Traitor of Mars

Deleted Scene

Photo Gallery

Digital

Traitor of Mars: A Look Inside Bugs and Powered Suits

Traitor of Mars: A Look Inside Story and Characters

Deleted Scene

Photo Gallery

DVD

A Look Inside: Motion Capture

A Look Inside: Music

STARSHIP TROOPERS: TRAITOR OF MARS has a run time of approximately 88 minutes and is rated R for some sci-fi violence, and for language.

STARSHIP TROOPERS has a run time of approximately 88 minutes and is rated 14A for graphic sci-fi violence and gore, and for some language and nudity.

