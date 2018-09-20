Star Trek: Short Treks Beams Up In October!

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four stand-alone short stories highlighting three familiar characters – Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Commander Saru (Doug Jones), and Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) – and a new character, Craft (Aldis Hodge).

The four-episode series will begin rolling out on October 4th. Episode taglines and a teaser trailer follow.

ENERGIZE! “STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS” TO PREMIERE OCT. 4 ON CBS ALL ACCESS

Four-Part Series Features Aldis Hodge, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman and Rainn Wilson

Sept. 20, 2018 – CBS All Access today announced that STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS, four stand-alone short stories, will begin rolling out on Thursday, Oct. 4, in anticipation of the early 2019 return of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Each short will run approximately 10-15 minutes and will be an opportunity for fans to dive deeper into key themes and characters that fit into STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and the expanding “Star Trek” universe.

Each of the STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS four stories will center on a key character, including familiar faces from STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Doug Jones (Saru) and Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), in a short he will also direct, as well as a new character unfamiliar to fans, Craft, played by Aldis Hodge.

The four installments of STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS will roll out as follows:

“Runaway” – Thursday, Oct. 4

Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye.

Written by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.

“Calypso” – Thursday, Nov. 8

After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface.

Teleplay by Michael Chabon. Story by Sean Cochran and Michael Chabon.

Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

“The Brightest Star” – Thursday, Dec. 6

Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.

Written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

“The Escape Artist” – Thursday, Jan. 3

Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con.

Written by Michael McMahan. Directed by Rainn Wilson.

STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS is the latest expansion of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and the “Star Trek” franchise on CBS All Access. CBS All Access also recently announced plans for a new untitled “Star Trek” series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

