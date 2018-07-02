Star Trek: Discovery to Beam Into Comic-Con!

Star Trek: Discovery will have a notable presence at Comic-Con International 2018 – several cast members (including Captain Christopher Pike/Anson Mount) will appear at the Star Trek: Discovery panel, moderated by Tig Notaro (who will guest on the show) on Friday.

A Mirror Universe exhibit will run from Thursday, July 19th to Sunday, July 22nd – and fans will be able to ride around San Diego’s Gaslight district in Star Trek: Discovery-themed pedicabs.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

RED ALERT!

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” BEAMS INTO COMIC-CON

Series Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount and Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin to Make First Official Season Two Appearance Together

at San Diego Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20 in Hall H

Panel to Be Moderated by Series Guest Star Tig Notaro

Who Will Appear as Chief Engineer Reno

“Star Trek: Discovery” to Also Host Its Second Annual Gallery Takeover Featuring Exclusive Props and Costumes Directly from the Set of the Mirror Universe; Fans Have the Chance to Receive Limited Edition “Star Trek: Discovery” Starfleet Pins

Fans Invited to Take a Ride in a Pedicab

Inspired by the Captain’s Chair on the U.S.S. Discovery

LOS ANGELES – July 2, 2018 – CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access invite “Star Trek” fans from around the world to join them in a celebration of over 50 years of “Star Trek” and the upcoming second season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY with a lineup of events, activations, merchandise exclusives and a panel, all taking place July 19-22 at Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif.

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” PANEL, FRIDAY, JULY 20, 1:30 PM, HALL H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. “Star Trek” inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. Join the cast and producers of this CBS All Access series to look back on season one and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season.

Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as Chief Engineer Reno. Friday, July 20, 1:30 PM; Hall H.

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” MIRROR UNIVERSE GALLERY TAKEOVER

CBS is creating a fully immersive STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Mirror Universe experience at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue, San Diego); Comic-Con badges are not required for entry. The exhibit, scheduled to run from Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22, features a photo opportunity with Emperor Georgiou’s Throne and showcases props and costumes from the series’ Terran Empire. The gallery will also house an official “Star Trek” shop with Comic-Con exclusives.

Exhibit Hours:

Thursday

11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Friday

11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Saturday

11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Sunday

11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

PEDICAB PROMOTION

From Thursday, July 19 through Sunday, July 22, CBS will offer free “intergalactic” rides throughout San Diego’s Gaslamp District in pedicabs inspired by the design of the U.S.S. Discovery’s captain’s chair. The pedicabs will feature the chair’s distinctive stitched black seats as well as video monitors built into its armrests, which will screen trailers for the highly anticipated second season. As an added touch, each vehicle will display an illuminated U.S.S. Discovery delta shield on the back.

Like this: Like Loading...