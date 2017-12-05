Star Trek: Discovery Original Series Soundtrack Coming December 15th!

Merry Christmas Trekkers!

The original Series Soundtrack for Star Trek: Discovery will be available digitally on Friday, Dec. 15, with presales beginning Friday, Dec. 8. The soundtrack will be available as a CD and vinyl album in early 2018.

Dec. 5, 2017 – CBS Television Studios announced today the release of the original score of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, which premiered earlier this fall.

The album, featuring the score by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo and distributed by Lakeshore Records, will be available digitally on Friday, Dec. 15, with presales beginning Friday, Dec. 8. The soundtrack will be available as a CD and vinyl album in early 2018.

“Grand, glorious, hopeful, heartbreaking, intimate, bittersweet, tense, soaring, surprising. Over 51 years, in its many iterations, there’s been no shortage of adjectives to describe the music of Star Trek,” said co-creator Alex Kurtzman. “On the other hand, the list of composers capable of capturing them all is short, and this is where Jeff Russo comes in. Jeff manages to hold each note in beautiful balance, evoking the nostalgia of Alexander Courage’s original theme while scoring Discovery with his own unique ear and heart. We’re lucky to have him, and we hope you’ll love his music as much as we do.”

“The producers and I talked a lot about telling this story from an emotional point of view,” explained Russo. “Relationships play a big role in this incarnation of the series, so trying to be true to that and create themes that connect characters is important.”

SOUNDTRACK LIST:

1. MAlN TITLE (AIRED VERSION)

2. WE COME IN PEACE

3. FIRST OFFICER’S LOG

4. I’LL GO

5. THE DAY IS SAVED

6. TORCHBEARER

7. PTSD

8. PERSISTENCE

9. STRANDED

10. WHAT DID YOU MEAN BY THAT?

11. I CAN’T DANCE

12. CAPTAIN MUDD

13. STELLA

14. FACING OFF

15. UNDETERMINED

16. WATCH THE STARS FALL

17. WEAKENED SHIELDS

18. WHAT’S HAPPENING?

19. PERSONAL LOG

20. THE CHARGE OF MUTINY

21. MAIN TITLE (EXTENDED)

ABOUT STAR TREK: DISCOVERY:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is available exclusively in the U.S. on CBS All Access, and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell’s Media Space Channel and OTT service CraveTV.

ABOUT JEFF RUSSO:

Composer Jeff Russo, Emmy winner, three-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Grammy nominee, is at the top of his field, scoring varied and compelling music for television, film and video games. He recently won the Emmy for his thrilling and angst-producing score on FX’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series “Fargo.” Russo also scores Starz’s hit series “Power” as well as Noah Hawley’s hit series, FX’s “Legion,” based on Marvel Comics’ X-Men. In addition to his other shows, Russo scored HBO’s Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated series “The Night Of,” starring John Turturro, CBS’s Steven Spielberg series, “AMERICAN GOTHIC,” and Annapurna Interactive’s indie video game “What Remains of Edith Finch.” He also scored Jon Avnet’s “Three Christs,” which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, as well as “Lizzie,” starring Kristen Stewart, which will premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

