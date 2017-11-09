Star Trek: Discovery: Chapter Two Gets Premiere Date!

With the finale of Star Trek: Discovery: Chapter One coming up on Sunday, November 12th, CBS All Access has announced the premiere date for Chapter Two of the SVOD’s first sci-fi series

Nov. 9, 2017 – CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced season one of its hit original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will return with chapter two beginning on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after 8:30 PM, ET.

The second chapter of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY begins with episode 10, “Despite Yourself”:

While in unfamiliar territory, the U.S.S. Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.

The first eight episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY are currently available to stream on CBS All Access, and episode nine, the chapter one finale, will be available beginning Sunday, Nov. 12 after 8:30 PM, ET.

Following the chapter two debut, all new episodes will be available on demand weekly after 8:30 PM, ET on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S. The second chapter features the remaining six episodes of season one, with the season finale dropping on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain and more.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout, Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

As previously announced, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will return for a second season with additional details forthcoming.

