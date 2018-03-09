Sponsored Post – How to set up a magazine stand

Learn how to set up a newspaper or magazine stand can be a lucrative business. The real purpose of setting up a newspaper stand is to take information, culture and knowledge to the most remote places across the country.



Market

The market for newspapers and magazines has increased considerably. The market remains active and there is a good choice of income. No one knows for sure yet how to market this model and how it can influence newspapers and magazines in the market.

Location

If you are going to install it near the edges of a street, you must request the permission of the municipality, often require a tender or public drawing, but generally the newspaper stands are in the most strategic and differentiated points.

Still speaking at the commercial point, it is very important to remember that this factor is one of the most important aspects for the success of the company, in addition, the local public characteristic is quite significant. When choosing the site you must analyze the space and the expense in renovation and structure. Before choosing, remember that it is very important to analyze the competition, the public profile, the ease of access, security, transportation, parking and visibility.

Setting up a newspaper stand

A standard magazine panel is 40 square meters divided into shelves to accommodate magazines, newspapers and counter doors with products. You can also generate income from the purchase of sweets, candies, chocolates, lighters, and more. With this structure, two suppliers is enough to keep the business organized and customers with great service, but it is important to bear in mind that the seller is the business card as well, so select a professional with differential, which is synonymous with success.

Products

The merchandise would be magazines, newspapers, books and DVDs, so there is no raw material in this business, but you still need an initial investment of 23 thousand Euros to pay for the renovations, the equipment, the registration costs of the company and the working capital. For those who really aim to set up a newspaper stand it is good to remember that direct contacts with publishers and newspapers will make a big difference when it comes to offering quality products to the public.

Capital for the Investment necessary to set up a newspaper stand

You can not talk about a new business without talking about the investment, one of the most important parts of the process. The initial capital invested is approximately £ 14,000 to have an implementation of a newspaper stand, which varies by location. This amount already has the space and everything included, which can also be the cost of the employees. If you want to be a magazine businessman and lack money you can get short term loans as your good solution.

However, most people do not get to hire someone, but simply act only in the position, there is no risk if not a large bank that involves many customers, who may be at risk of some small thefts.

