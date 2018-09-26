Spend Halloween with Decades TV and Barnabas Collins!

Decades TV will begin showing the 260 Barnabas Collins episodes of Dark Shadows on October 29th at 12 am (ET).

Happy Halloween!

DECADES TV NETWORK PRESENTS DARK SHADOWS

A TREAT STARTING HALLOWEEN WEEK

BARNABAS COLLINS RETURNS IN 260 EPISODES

STARTS MONDAY, OCTOBER 29, AT 12 AM ET

Chicago, IL (September 26, 2018) – Relive the first Gothic soap-opera television series Dark Shadows when vampire Barnabas Collins arrives on DECADES TV Network every weeknight at 12 am ET beginning Monday, October 29th. DECADES will start airing 260 episodes of the drama featuring the guilt-ridden, 175-year-old vampire as he made his first appearance, which originally aired on April 18, 1967.

To find out where to watch DECADES click http://decades.com/

Since first airing on ABC-TV from 1966-71, the soap opera found its own unique place in TV immortality that had fans running home from school to catch each episode. With its alluring tales of Gothic mystery and supernatural intrigue, Dark Shadows earned the reputation as being one of the most unusual and enduring programs in broadcasting history. Now, viewers can relive the thrills and chills every weeknight on DECADES.

Mixing high camp and Gothic horror into the moribund soap formula, Dark Shadows quickly gathered a fanatical audience so large that TV Guide called the series one of the 25 greatest cult shows of all time (5/26/2014).

The creation of legendary producer Dan Curtis, Dark Shadows tells the tragic tale of the Collins family, a seemingly white lace patriarchal dynasty that ran a dark New England town from their family estate, appropriately called Collinwood. Into this world enters young nanny Victoria (Alexandra Moltke), who soon learns there is a lot more to this family than initially meets the eye. Mysterious relative Barnabas (Jonathan Frid), moves into the dilapidated estate next door. Soon the household is beset with all manners of classic monsters, including werewolves, witches and ghosts.

Starring: Joan Bennett, Louis Edmonds, Nancy Barrett, Mitchell Ryan, Kathryn Leigh Scott, David Henesy, Joel Crothers, Mark Allen, George Mitchell, Frank Schofield, Elizabeth Wilson, Conrad Bain, Michael Currie, Jane Rose, Barnard Hughes, Joseph Julian, Katherine Bruce and Alexandra Moltke

Like this: Like Loading...