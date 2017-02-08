Soon To Be Acclaimed Third Season of Angie Tribeca Announced!

The rapid fire joke machine/police procedural that is Angie Tribeca returns for a third season and we have the trailer released today by TBS.

Season three of Angie Tribeca premieres on Monday, April 10th (10:30/9:30c).

TBS’s Angie Tribeca Returns for Its Best Third Season Ever on April 10

Spectacular Guest Star List Includes Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Michelle Dockery, Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer, Rob Riggle, Heather Graham, Ed Helms, Mary McCormack, Ernie Hudson, Michaela Watkins, Constance Zimmer, John Michael Higgins, Rob Huebel, Liam Carroll, Timothy Omundson, Jessica St. Clair, Rachel Dratch, Jean Smart, Andrew Bachelor and Many, Many, Many, Many More

The world called, and Angie has answered with the most magnificent, masterful and moving third season of TBS’s Angie Tribeca yet. Rashida Jones, Hayes MacArthur, Jere Burns, Deon Cole, Andrée Vermeulen and Jagger will be back when the powerful police drama returns Monday, April 10, at 10:30/9:30c, exclusively on TBS, a division of Turner.

TBS’s first-ever police procedural, Angie Tribeca is the brainchild of Nancy and Steve Carell, who are executive-producing the series along with showrunner Ira Ungerleider. The buzz-generating hit has drawn widespread critical acclaim, with the LA Times calling it “an entertaining joyride,” Vanity Fair dubbing it “absurd and very, very funny,” and Entertainment Weekly saying “it never gets old.”

After kicking off 2016 with a strong first season, Angie Tribeca returned in the summer for its second season, charting +13% total audience growth. The second season went on to reach 2 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms, and the show finished the year as one of 2016’s Top 15 new cable comedies in primetime. The series has also accumulated 16 million YouTube views and holds an impressive 92% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In season three, Angie Tribeca makes television history by going where few shows dare to go: a third season. In pursuit of an animal rights activist turned serial killer, Tribeca (Jones), Geils (MacArthur) and Tanner (Cole) travel outside of their jurisdiction to New Orleans, New York, Miami, outer space and Universal Studios Hollywood. The season begins with the first episode and ends with the climactic last episode, barely stopping for episodes two through nine. If you liked Angie Tribeca’s second season, you may or may not like the third season, which tackles issues such as dating again after divorce (Burns’ Lieutenant Atkins), gambling addiction (Vermeulen’s Dr. Scholls) and adjusting to life after amputation by a faulty hay baler (no one). One thing’s for sure: Angie Tribeca’s third season is shaping up to be among the top three seasons of the show so far.

