Sony Crackle Sets Premiere Date for The Oath: Season Two!

Season two of The Oath – Sony Crackle’s drama about the gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend – will premiere in February 2019.

The premiere date and new and returning cast members follow.

SONY CRACKLE ANNOUNCES THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21 PREMIERE DATE FOR ‘THE OATH’ SEASON TWO

The Original Drama Series Executive Produced by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Returns to the Free Streaming Network with Ryan Kwanten, Katrina Law, Cory Hardrict, Christina Milian, J.J. Soria and Leona Lewis

Culver City, CA, November 29, 2018 — Sony Crackle announced today that season two of the original drama series “The Oath,” from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television Inc. and creator/executive producer/writer Joe Halpin, will return to the free streaming network with 8 all-new episodes on Thursday, February 21. The network also released first-look images from the new season.

“The Oath” explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. Shedding light on corrupt and secret societies nearly impossible to join, only the chosen few make the cut—and once inside, members do what they must to shield each other from enemies who attack from both outside and within their own ranks. The sophomore season of the action-packed drama finds the Ravens attempting to free themselves from their debt to the cartel. Themes including redemption and the meaning of family are examined in season two pushing the characters to find a new path, conquer their inner demons and giving them one last chance to reclaim their lives as their own – all while trying to protect the ones they love in the process.

Christina Milian (“Be Cool,” “Grandfathered”), Leona Lewis, Zulay Henao, Kevin Connolly (also a director), Erik King (“Dexter,” “Oz”), Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives,” “General Hospital”), Sebastián Zurita (“Todo Mal,” “Si Yo Fuera Tu”), Russell Wong (“Escape Plan 3”) and Carlos Sanz (“Stronger”) join the returning ensemble cast featuring Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) also a producer, Cory Hardrict (“The Outpost,” American Sniper,”), Katrina Law (“Sacred Lies, “Training Day”), and J.J. Soria (“Animal Kingdom,” “The Fosters”).

Also returning for season two are: Elisabeth Röhm (“Law & Order,” “The Last Ship”) as Agent Aria Price, Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”) as Foster, Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty”) as G., Andrew Howard (“Watchmen,” “Hatfields and McCoys,” “Limitless”) as Kraley, J. Anthony Pena (“Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G,” “Lucifer”) as Carl, Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue,” “Army Wives,” “Chicago Fire”) as Abigail Beach, Isabella Rivera-Gandulla (“Speed Kills”) as Veronica and Braulio Castillo as cartel lawyer Victor Moreno and father to Lourdes, who is portrayed by Isabel Arraiza (“Driven”).

Created by Joe Halpin (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Secrets and Lies”), a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 of which as an undercover officer, the series takes ?an unforgiving look at the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all. “The Oath” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Anne Clements, and Joe Halpin who is also creator, writer and showrunner. Ryan Kwanten and Frances Lausell return as producers along with co-executive producer Jeff T. Thomas.

Filmed in Puerto Rico, directors for this season include Kevin Connolly, Jeff T. Thomas (“Blindspot,” “Wayward Pines”) and Scott Mann (“Heist”).

