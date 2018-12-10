Sonic The Hedgehog Teaser Poster Released!

The long wait for a Sonic the Hedgehog movie is nearly.

Produced by Neal H. Moritz (The Fast and the Furious films) and Tim Miller (Deadpool) among others, Sonic the Hedgehog will speed into theaters for Thanksgiving 2019 – with a cast that includes James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as Sonic.

Check out the teaser poster below.

THE GUYS THAT BROUGHT YOU FAST AND THE FURIOUS AND DEADPOOL ARE BRINGING SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TO THE BIG SCREEN!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG OPENS IN THEARES NOVEMBER 8, 2019

DIRECTED BY: Jeff Fowler

CO-PRODUCER BY: Dmitri Johnson and Dan Evans

PRODUCED BY: Neal H. Moritz, Toru Nakahara, Takeshi Ito

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, Masanao Maeda, Nan Morales, Toby Ascher, Tim Miller

STARRING: James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally and Jim Carrey

