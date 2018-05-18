Someone Out There Is Killing Puppets Trailer: The Happytime Murders!

Someone is killing the puppet cast of an ’80s children’s TV show so, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet teams up with a human cop to try to catch the killer.
The Happytime Murders is an R-rated Who Framed Roger Rabbit for grown-ups – with puppets instead of Toons.
The Happytime Murders opens on August 17th.
No Sesame. All Street. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.
Coming to Theaters August 17th, 2018
Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks
Director: Brian Henson
Writer: Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Todd Berger & Dee Austin Robertson
Producers: Brian Henson, Jeff Hayes, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone
Connect with Happytime Murders
Facebook –https://facebook.com/happytimemovie
Twitter – https://twitter.com/happytimemovie
Instagram – https://instagram.com/happytimemovie
Official Site – http://www.thehappytimemurders.movie/
#HappytimeMurders