Someone Out There Is Killing Puppets Trailer: The Happytime Murders!

Someone is killing the puppet cast of an ’80s children’s TV show so, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet teams up with a human cop to try to catch the killer.

The Happytime Murders is an R-rated Who Framed Roger Rabbit for grown-ups – with puppets instead of Toons.

The Happytime Murders opens on August 17th.

No Sesame. All Street. THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

Coming to Theaters August 17th, 2018

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks

Director: Brian Henson

Writer: Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Todd Berger & Dee Austin Robertson

Producers: Brian Henson, Jeff Hayes, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone

