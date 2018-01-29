Sofia Carson is the Newest Perfectionist in Pretty Little Liars Spin-off!

Sofia Carson (Descendants) has joined the cast of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists Ava, a beautiful trendsetting blogger and coder, who strives to be a fashion icon.

Carson will also appear in an arc on the upcoming season of Famous in Love.

SOFIA CARSON IS ‘PERFECT’ FOR FREEFORM’S UPCOMING PILOT ‘PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: THE PERFECTIONISTS’

Carson is Additionally Set for an Arc on the Network’s Series ‘Famous in Love’ Executive Produced by I. Marlene King

Freeform, Disney’s young adult television network, announced today that rising star Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) has joined the cast of the drama pilot “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” Carson will play Ava, a beautiful trendsetting blogger and coder, who strives to be a fashion icon. She joins “Pretty Little Liars” stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish in the spinoff pilot.

Carson will also appear on the upcoming season of Freeform’s series “Famous in Love,” which like “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” is executive produced by I. Marlene King. Carson will guest star on the series as Sloane, the daughter of a movie mogul, who becomes entwined with Paige Townsen and her friends. The second season of “Famous in Love” will premiere on Wednesday, April 4th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on Freeform, streaming, and on demand.

The multi-hyphenate Carson stars as “Evie” in Disney Channel’s global hit Descendants. She is also a successful recording artist signed to Hollywood Records/Republic Records. To date, her music videos have amassed over 345 million views and she has a legion of fans with over 11 million followers on social media.

“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” is based on the popular book series “The Perfectionists,” written by Sara Shepard, who also penned the No. 1 New York Times bestselling book series “Pretty Little Liars.” Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents, but nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi. “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. I. Marlene King (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Famous in Love”) wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer with Charlie Craig (“Pretty Little Liars,” “The 100”), Leslie Morgenstein (“Pretty Little Liars,” “The Vampire Diaries”) and Gina Girolamo (“The 100,” “The Originals”).

Freeform’s robust slate of original scripted series includes smash hit comedy “grown-ish,” and breakout series “The Bold Type;” along with buddy comedy “Alone Together;” supernatural thriller “Beyond;” “Famous In Love” starring Bella Thorne; critically acclaimed “The Fosters;” sci-fi phenomenon “Shadowhunters;” fan favorite “Young & Hungry;” and the eagerly awaited series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” coming in June 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...