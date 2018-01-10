Snowpiercer Adaptation Greenlighted By TNT!

TNT has greenlighted the post-apocalyptic series Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Digs.

Based on the critically acclaimed Bong Joon Ho film, Snowpiercer is adapted for television by Scott Friedman (Avatar 4, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

A premiere date is TBD.

TNT Greenlights Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Series Snowpiercer

Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs star in the series co-produced by Tomorrow Studios, Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment

Turner’s TNT has given a series greenlight to Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed movie of the same name. The series stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Tony Award® and Grammy® Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Mickey Sumner (American Made), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Benjamin Haigh (The Conjuring 2), Sasha Frolova (The Interestings), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Alison Wright (The Accountant), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (All My Children).

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film, and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, added, “Given the exceptional global appeal of the original film, we have a tremendous obligation to ensure the TV adaptation is exceptional in scope and magnitude. We have found that with TNT and with our talented cast. Now we are excited to work together in creating a world unlike any other on television.”

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Snowpiercer is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The pilot was directed by Scott Derrickson and was written by Josh Friedman (Avatar 4, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles). The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing); and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

About Tomorrow Studios

Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between CEO Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, develops and produces dramas and comedies distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment. Spearheaded by Adelstein and Becky Clements (President), this highly successful producing duo has already enjoyed great success with TNT on Good Behavior, starring Michelle Dockery.

