Slayer Turns Defense Attorney for Bull!

Eliza Dushku – best known for playing the Slayer Faith on Buffy the Vampire Slayer – is joining the cast of CBS freshman hit Bull (Tuesdays, 9/8C).
Dushku plays J.P. Nunnelly – the head of the best criminal defense firm in New York City. Her first appearance will be in the show’s May 9th episode.
Dushku will play J.P. Nunnelly, the savvy head of the best criminal defense firm in New York, who is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) when a member of his Trial Analysis Corporation team faces prison time.
Dushku is well known to audiences for her role as Faith in the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Most recently on television, she appeared in the final season of the series “Banshee.” Additionally, she starred in “The Saint,” the 2016 television movie adaptation of the 1960s series of the same name, based on the book series by Leslie Charteris. Her additional television credits include the series “Tru Calling,” for which she earned a 2004 Saturn Award nomination, and “Dollhouse.” Dushku’s feature film credits include “Bring It On,” “True Lies,” “This Boy’s Life,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Wrong Turn,” “Soul Survivors” and “That Night.”
BULL stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio and Christopher Jackson.
As recently announced, BULL has been renewed for the 2017-2018 season on the CBS Television Network.
