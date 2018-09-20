Sicario: Day of the Soldado Blasts Onto Home Video!

A sequel that equaled – if not bettered – its predecessor, Sicario: Day of the Soldado will be released on Blu-ray on October 2nd. It is now available on Digital.

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin Reteam in Stefano Sollima’s

Pulse-Pounding Action Thriller

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO

On Digital September 18

On 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD October 2

Bonus Features Include Three Behind-the-Scene Featurettes

TORONTO, Ontario (September 20, 2018) – Experience the high-octane action of one of the year’s most engrossing thrillers, SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO, as it debuts on digital on September 18, and comes to 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™, Blu-ray and DVD October 2 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada. Delving into the ruthless underworld of the war on drugs, Academy Award® winner Benicio Del Toro (Best Supporting Actor, Traffic, 2001) and Academy Award® nominee Josh Brolin (Best Supporting Actor, Milk, 2009) give explosive performances as they reprise their characters from Sicario to battle cartels across the border. Directed by Stefano Sollima (“Gomorrah”) and written by Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan (Best Original Screenplay, Hell or High Water, 2016; Sicario), this dark and intense chapter also stars Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight), Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”), Elijah Rodriguez (Book of Life) and Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener (Best Supporting Actress, Capote, 2006; Best Supporting Actress, Being John Malkovich, 2000).

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital bonus features included three behind-the-scenes featurettes. Fans of the original Sicario can learn more about why this heart-pounding new chapter needed to be told in “From Film to Franchise: Continuing The Story” and can also take a deeper look into Sollima’s vision for the film, the intense action and real world connections in “An Act of War: Making Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” “The Assassin and the Soldier: The Cast and Characters” has Del Toro and Brolin leading the conversation about how their characters Matt and Alejandro have evolved in this film and takes a look at the strong supporting cast.

Based on characters created by Sheridan, SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO was executive produced by Ellen H. Schwartz, Richard Middleton and Erica Lee. The film was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Edward L. McDonnell, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill.

Synopsis:

In SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules – and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Bonus Materials Include:

– “From Film to Franchise: Continuing the Story”

– “An Act of War: Making Sicario: Day of the Soldado”

– “The Assassin and the Soldier: The Cast & Characters”

4K Ultra HD Includes:

– Feature film presented with high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound

– Also includes the film and special features on the included high-def Blu-ray

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO has a run time of approximately 122 minutes and is rated 14A.

