Showtime Celebrates Twin Peaks Day with Two Spooky Posters!

The 18-Part Limited Event Series Premieres On Sunday, May 21 At 9 PM ET/PT





NEW YORK – February 24, 2017 – In honor of TWIN PEAKS Day, SHOWTIME has released dual posters for the new limited series, which will debut with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on air, on demand and over the internet. One poster depicts Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), whose mysterious death sparked the TWIN PEAKS saga, while the other showcases series star Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper.

Immediately following the premiere on SHOWTIME, subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the SHOWTIME streaming service, SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®. In its second week, TWIN PEAKS will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on SHOWTIME on May 28, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by single parts in subsequent weeks.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new SHOWTIME 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. TWIN PEAKS is written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland. For more information about TWIN PEAKS, go to: http://twinpeaksonshowtime.com, follow on @SHO_TwinPeaks and join the conversation using #TwinPeaks.