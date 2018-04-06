Shout! Factory TV and Twitch Partner for Ultraman Leo Marathon!

Shout! Factory TV and social video platform Twitch are partnering to marathon the 51 episodes of Ultraman Leo (the seventh entry in the Japanese Ultraman series) beginning Wednesday, April 18th (3/2C).

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO – April 5, 2018 – Shout! Factory TV will partner with social video platform Twitch to host a 4-day marathon of the complete original series Ultraman Leo beginning Wednesday, April 18. Fans can tune in to watch all 51 episodes from the show’s original run daily from April 18-21 at 3 p.m. PT on Shout! Factory’s official Twitch channel.

Produced by Tsuburaya Productions, the creative team behind Ultraman, Ultraman Leo is the seventh entry in the Ultraman series. The Ultraman series is one of the most prominent tokusatsu superhero genre productions from Japan and has sparked a fandom of the Ultraman mythology across generations.

After being brutally marred by evil aliens, Dan Moroboshi (Ultraseven) takes under his wing a fierce young Ultra-like being from L-77, and christens him “Ultraman Leo,” to continue his mission to defend the Earth. Alien intergalactic slavers called Magma come to Earth in an attempt to find more slaves for their expanding evil empire. In response, the Ultra Warriors send Leo to protect the planet from this new threat.

Ultraman Leo’s fighting spirit is showcased across a season of epic monster battles, ultra strength and a dynamic defense of the planet.

All episodes of Ultraman Leo are also available on VOD at Shout! Factory TV.

Like this: Like Loading...