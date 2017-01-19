Sherlock: Season Four and Dirk Gently Come to Home Video!

BBC Home entertainment is looking to add a little mystery to your life beginning with the home video release of Sherlock: Season Four on January 24th, and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (now available in the US).

Read on for details.

Love a good mystery? BBC Home Entertainment has got you covered with Sherlock: Season Four and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, both available on Blu-ray and DVD this month.

SHERLOCK: SEASON FOUR

Available January 24, 2017

DVD $29.98 ($37.48 in Canada) / BD $44.98 ($49.98 in Canada)

Approx. 270 mins / 3-disc set

January 19, 2017 — Sherlock returns with three brand-new feature length episodes that promise laughter, tears, shocks, surprises, and extraordinary cases. The eagerly anticipated fourth season begins with everyone’s favorite detective, Sherlock Holmes, back once more on British soil, as Dr. John Watson and his wife, Mary, prepare for their biggest challenge ever – becoming parents for the first time. Emmy® Award-winners Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprise their iconic roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson in the hit drama written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Bonus materials include “Behind 221B,” a 20-minute making-of for each episode; “The Writer’s Chat,” a look at the process behind writing the series with Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss; Mark Gatiss’s video diaries; and more.

Sherlock is produced by Sue Vertue and the executive producers are Beryl Vertue, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat for Hartswood Films, Bethan Jones for BBC Cymru Wales, and Rebecca Eaton for MASTERPIECE. It is distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

DIRK GENTLY’S HOLISTIC DETECTIVE AGENCY

Available now (U.S. only)

DVD $29.98 / BD $34.98

Approx. 360 mins / 2-disc set

From the studio that brought you The Walking Dead comes the bizarre adventures of eccentric ‘holistic’ detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett, Penny Dreadful) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Based on the novels by legendary author Douglas Adams (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), the eight-episode series follows the unlikely duo of Dirk and Todd as they face a seemingly insane mystery and cross unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and sometimes dangerous characters. Each episode will get them one step closer to uncovering the truth, but at what cost?

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is an AMC Studios, IDEATE MEDIA, and IDW Entertainment co-production, with Circle of Confusion producing for BBC AMERICA.

