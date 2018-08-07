Sequart Organization and Respect Films’ documentary on women in comics, She Makes Movies, is now available to stream on Netflix.

She Makes Comics Now Available to Stream from Netflix

Sequart Organization and Respect Films are proud to announce that She Makes Comics is now available to stream from Netflix.

Directed by Marisa Stotter, She Makes Comics traces the fascinating history of women in the comics industry. Despite popular assumptions about the comics world, women have been writing, drawing, and reading comics since the medium’s beginnings in the late 19th century. And today, there are scores of women involved in comics and its vibrant fan culture.

Featuring dozens of interviews with such vital figures as Ramona Fradon, Trina Robbins, Joyce Farmer, Karen Berger, Wendy Pini, Colleen Doran, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Raina Telgemeier, and Becky Cloonan, She Makes Comics is the first film to bring together the most influential women of the comics world.

The documentary has received rave reviews and won Best Documentary at the 2015 Comic-Con International Film Festival.

What the critics have said about the film:

“Entertaining, informative, and inspiring. Drips with passion for the comic book medium and for the fight against the sad realities that have plagued women in the industry for decades.” — Cliff Wheatley, IGN

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that you see this film, and more than that, that you take its message with you after the credits roll. She Makes Comics lets any woman watching know that she too is accepted, that she is welcome here… 10/10.” — Timothy Merritt, Coming Up Comics

“An uplifting and informative celebration of women in comics.” — Hugh Armitage, Digital Spy

“It’s still blowing my mind… Mesmerizing.” — Verushka Byrow, Pop.Edit.Lit

“I watched this with my girlfriend, also a comic book fan, and we were high-fiving throughout!” — Clay N. Ferno, Forces of Geek

Like this: Like Loading...