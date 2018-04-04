Shades of Blue to End After Upcoming Third Season!

When Shades of Blue returns for its third season on Sunday, June 17th (10/9C), it will conclude the story of Jennifer Lopez’s Harlee Santos.

STREET SMART POLICE DRAMA ‘SHADES OF BLUE’ SET TO PREMIERE SUNDAY, JUNE 17 AT 10 P.M.

Riveting Series Will Conclude Following Its Third and Final Season

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — April 4, 2018 — “Shades of Blue,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, will premiere its 10-episode third season on Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The critically acclaimed drama will conclude after three seasons as the storyline brings Lopez’s complex character to a fitting resolution. Her NBC relationship continues in June with the return of the second season of the explosive hit competition series “World of Dance” amid a busy slate of film and television projects and her residency in Las Vegas.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a women, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said. “Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it – the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

“We are very proud that this remarkable series attracted iconic stars like the incomparable Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta to broadcast television,” said Lisa Katz, Co-President, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “We are so grateful for all the hard work and dedication of Jack Orman and his incredible producers as well as the entire cast and crew.”

Added Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television: “This is one of our flagship shows and we’re excited to share the final chapter with viewers who will be on the edge of their seats discovering how Harlee’s story concludes. It has been a supreme pleasure to work with executive producers Jennifer Lopez, Jack Orman, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.”

Last season “Shades of Blue” averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.0 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” figures from Nielsen Media Research, to improve is Sunday 10 p.m. timeslot by +17% versus NBC’s year-earlier results in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.2) and by +1.9 million viewers overall or +37% in total viewers (7.0 million vs. 5.1 million). “Shades of Blue” won the slot among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key demographic – adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

Harlee Santos (Jennifer Lopez) is a charismatic single mother and resourceful detective at the heart of a tight-knit crew of Brooklyn detectives, led by enigmatic Lt. Matt Wozniak (Ray Liotta) who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law in order to effectively protect their precinct and their own.

The cast includes Drea de Matteo (“Sopranos,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Dayo Okeniyi (“Terminator: Genisys,” “Hunger Games”), Vincent Laresca (“The Aviator,” “Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift”), Hampton Fluker (“Aquarius,” “The Blind Side”), and Sarah Jeffery (“Rogue,” “Wayward Pines). Nick Wechsler (“Revenge,” “Chicago P.D.”) is a recurring guest star.

Showrunner Jack Orman (“Men of a Certain Age,” “ER,” “Pan Am”) and Jennifer Lopez (“The Boy Next Door,” “The Fosters”) serve as executive producers along with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (“Extant,” “The Fosters”), Benny Medina (“The Boy Next Door,” “The Fosters”), Ryan Seacrest (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Shahs of Sunset”) and Nina Wass (“Mixology,” “Golden Girls”).

“Shades of Blue” is a production of Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions.

