Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity To Stream Globally On Netflix In April!

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity is a nonprofit movement, led by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support through the engagement of millennials.

The 6th Annual Hilarity for Charity will be the first be televised and will premiere globally on Netflix on April 6th.

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity, the new Netflix comedy special launching April 6th, filmed in Los Angeles this evening at the Hollywood Palladium. This is Seth and his wife Lauren’s sixth annual Hilarity for Charity event – this will be the first time that the event will be broadcast.

Netflix announced the all-star guest lineup for Seth’s upcoming Netflix special, Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity, earlier this week. Seth Rogen and friends combine stand-up, sketches and music into an outrageous comedy special that could only come from the mind of Seth. Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Michael J. Fox, David Chang, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Peretti, The Muppets, Kumail Nanjiani, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Kroll, Post Malone, Chris Hardwick, and Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious all star.

You will be able to watch Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity at www.netflix.com/hilarityforcharity .

