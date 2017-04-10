Sensates Are the Death of Secrecy Trailer: Sense8: Season Two!

Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience.

As they also find themselves hunted, they begin to hunt their hunters – but what can eight people, however connected, do against the dreaded Mr. Whispers and his organization?

Sense8: Season Two premieres on Netflix on May 5th.

We are all worth fighting for. Sense8 returns for Season 2 on May 5.

Watch Sense8 on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80025744

From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill ("The Matrix," "Cloud Atlas") and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood's "Changeling,' "World War Z"), Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other's deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

