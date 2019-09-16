Seeing Double Trailer: Netflix’s Living with Yourself!

If a simple spa treatment could magically turn you into your best possible self, would you take it?

Paul Rudd’s Miles does in Living with Yourself (premiering on Netflix on October 18) but the results are not quite what he was expecting.

The Netflix original series LIVING WITH YOURSELF is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy® Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine) and stars Paul Rudd and…Paul Rudd. Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

