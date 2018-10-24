Second Round of Performers Announced for the 2018 CMA Awards!

Two intriguing collaborations lead the second round of performers for the 52nd CMA Awards – Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha.

Kacey Musgraves, Pistol Annies and Thomas Rhett have also joined the lineup of performers. A complete list of performers follows below.

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 14th (ABC, 8/7C).

Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Pistol Annies and Thomas Rhett have been added to the lineup of performers for “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood. Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.

Previously announced performers for the CMA Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bentley is a three-time CMA Awards winner and 24-time career nominee. He returns this year with his seventh nod for Male Vocalist of the Year and sixth nod for Album of the Year.

Brothers Osborne, three-time CMA Awards winners and seven-time career nominees, are the reigning Vocal Duo of the Year winners, bringing home the award consecutively in 2016 and 2017. They return this year with their fourth consecutive Vocal Duo of the Year nomination.

Florida Georgia Line are six-time Vocal Duo of the Year nominees consecutively from 2013–2018 and three-time winners in the category (2013–2015). They have 11 career CMA Awards nominations with four total wins.

Musgraves is a 15-time CMA Awards nominee and two-time winner. She returns this year with her fifth Female Vocalist of the Year nomination and third Album of the Year nomination.

Pistol Annies (Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley) are two-time CMA Awards nominees, receiving nods in 2013 for Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year.

Rexha is a first-time CMA Awards nominee, receiving two nods this year in the Musical Event of the Year and Single of the Year categories for her crossover collaboration “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

Thomas Rhett is a 10-time CMA Awards nominee receiving three nods this year. He returns with his second consecutive nominations in the Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories, and first nomination for Album of the Year. His first CMA Awards win was in 2016 for Single of the Year.

“The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Gary Halvorson is the director, and David Wild is the head writer.

For more information on “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” please visit CMAawards.com and follow CMA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans can listen to music featuring the CMA Awards nominees and performers on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and Vevo. To celebrate “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards,” the official merchandise line featuring tees, sweatshirts and other gifts is now available online.

