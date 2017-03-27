Television

Second Look (First Glance at Jake Gyllenhaal): Bong Joon Ho’s Okja!

Okja – Mija – Provided by Jae Hyuk Lee-Netflix

Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho’s next film is Netflix’s Okja, in which a young woman, Mija, has cared for the titular creature – a massive animal and an even bigger friend.

When the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, Mija sets out on a rescue mission.

Netflix has released three new photos from the production – including one each of Jake Gyllenhaal’s zoologist, Dr. Johnny Wilcox and Tilda Swinton’s enthusiastic Mirando Corporation CEO Lucy Mirando.

Okja premieres on Netflix on June 28th.

Netflix has unveiled a new set of images from Director Bong Joon Ho’s Okja. The Netflix original film stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins and newcomer An Seo Hyun.

Okja – Continuing her adventure to reclaim her best friend, young Mija (AN SEO HYUN) simultaneously takes on big business and the big city – both for the first time – in the Netflix original film OKJA, from genre-defying writer/director Bong Joon Ho. Photo by Monica Gauthier/Courtesy of Netflix
Okja – Zoologist, TV personality and face of the Mirando Corporation, Dr. Johnny Wilcox (JAKE GYLLENHAAL) in the Netflix original film OKJA, from genre-defying writer/director Bong Joon Ho. Phot by Monica Gauthier/Courtesy of Netflix
Okja – Enthusiastic CEO Lucy Mirando (TILDA SWINTON) unveils her rebranding campaign of the Mirando Corporation in the Netflix original film OKJA, from genre-defying writer/director Bong Joon Ho. Photo by Monica Gauthier/Courtesy of Netflix

Synopsis

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija (An Seo Hyun) has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja—a massive animal and an even bigger friend—at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when the family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija’s dearest friend.

With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja…while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.

Deftly blending genres, humor, poignancy and drama, Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host) begins with the gentlest of premises—the bond between man and animal—and ultimately creates a distinct and layered vision of the world that addresses the animal inside us all.

Okja will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 28.

