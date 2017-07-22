SDCC 2017: You Helped Start a War Trailer: Star Trek: Discovery!

The SDCC 2017 trailer for Star Trek: Discovery turns the wistful I’d Love to Change the World into a dirge.

This new, explosive trailer features space battles; Cmdr Burnham in the brig; Klingons speaking Klingon (we’re told there will be sub-titles); and Captain Lorca addressing Burnham, ‘You helped start a war. Don’t you want to help me end it?’ All this and Harry Mudd!

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c, on both CBS and its streaming arm CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will stream exclusively on CBS Access.

SAN DIEGO – , 2017 – Earlier at Comic-Con International, fans from around the world were given a sneak peek at the new series trailer for STAR TREK: DISCOVERY CBS All Access The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel, moderated by series guest star Rainn Wilson (“Harry Mudd”), featured a conversation with cast members including Sonequa Martin-Green (“First Officer Michael Burnham”), Jason Isaacs (“Captain Gabriel Lorca”), Doug Jones (“Lt. Saru”), Shazad Latif (“Lt. Ash Tyler”), Mary Wiseman (“Cadet Sylvia Tilly”), Anthony Rapp (“Lt. Paul Stamets”) and James Frain (“Ambassador Sarek”). They were joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman. ABOUT “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY”

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network , Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

