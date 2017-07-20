SDCC 2017: Hellboy’s David Harbour Signing in Dark Horse Booth!

Mike Mignola’s new Hellboy, David Harbour, is signing in the Dark Horse on Friday, July 21st from 3:30-4:30 pm. The signing will be ticketed.

SDCC 2017: DAVID HARBOUR SIGNING IN DARK HORSE BOOTH

Special announcement and appearance!

David Harbour, Mike Mignola’s new Hellboy, is signing in the Dark Horse Comics booth #2615 at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM! Special posters, pre-signed by Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen director Neil Marshall and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, will be provided for attendees of the signing. The signing will be ticketed – tickets will be distributed on Thursday and Friday mornings at the Dark Horse booth while supplies last.

